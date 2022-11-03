Elections matter for the future of our county. But it can be hard to sort the facts from the spin. We have a dedicated team of independent local journalists covering the races in depth so you can make the best choices. This work is possible because our readers support it. At this vital time, please consider supporting our journalism now.
Orange foods taste good together. Maybe it’s my imagination or just a coincidence. Orange foods also have beta-carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A, which is good for vision and which will help you see that orange foods also look good together. Orange is the color of autumn, what’s left in the foliage after the green recedes.
Ginger, meanwhile, is an honorary orange food. Ginger has a feisty and expansive flavor, like the purported personalities of redheads. And ginger does, for the record, contain beta-carotene. And if that’s not proof enough to affirm ginger’s red reputation, I have a recipe that will.
This all-orange dish includes carrots, squash, egg yolks and red chile. You can’t get much more orange than that. Plus, it’s even better with ginger.
The recipe is for a savory soufflé that puffs up like a cracked balloon in the oven. This is not your typical dessert soufflé, but one for the main course. Even better, this soufflé is actually two recipes in one – the first step is to make a beta-carotene puree, which doubles as a great soup.
