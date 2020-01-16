Alberto’s is a place suspended in time – a time in Alberto Bonatelli’s career when celebrities made his guest list in L.A., a time when the sourcing of ingredients wasn’t as important as what you could do with them, a time when restaurants didn’t have websites. And a time when the chef was the owner, too, and you could find him scribbling notes from handwritten checks at a dark restaurant table, which is exactly what Bonatelli was doing a recent Thursday night.
As we walked in, he stood up and ushered us to a table, exclaiming in a heavy Italian accent something about everyone being family. He asked if he could get us a drink, the way one would when hosting at home. I asked for the wine list, but he insisted on relaying varietal options verbally.
Though he was insistent on offering a warm welcome, he was insistent on doing it his own way.
Bonatelli is known for his enthusiastic tableside manner. One gets the sense that this chef is proud of his food, and he wants you to take his word without much questioning. Any Italian would know stracciatella. But – with Bonatelli’s resonant accent and slight reluctance to elaborate – it took some repeating for me to grasp not only the name of the soup of the day, but also what was involved. It’s worth it for a delicate chicken broth that lets earthy spinach get all the attention, while flakes of soft egg add texture.
The soup is as modestly elegant as the caprese – well, as elegant as big firm chunks of tomato can be. Thick mozzarella slices on top with dabs of balsamic and basil lend the dish its richness, yet every bite conveyed an air of simplicity.
He’s cooked for the stars, from Streisand to Sinatra. For random passersby on a quiet winter evening, however, the quality of the entrees didn’t quite match Bonatelli’s booming presence.
Chicken is not the star in his chicken fettuccine alfredo – the draw is a very creamy sauce boasting four cheeses and the subtlest hint of garlic.
The meatball on the meatball and rib option comes as traditional as it gets: lightly herbed so the meat gets to shine – which it does beautifully against bright and flavorful tomatoes in the penne’s marinara. The pork ribs, however, fell flat in comparison – yesterday’s juiciness all dried up.
It was odd experiencing such an attentive chef and also looking down at the mess of dessert. I’ve seen pictures of Alberto’s tiramisu, neat in its square of layers, but on this night it looked like the server had spooned it up and dumped it down without concern for presentation. Perhaps the incoherent layers were an accident on the server’s part. Or maybe they were a reflection of the place as a whole. Everything is good or at least OK, but the levels of blood, sweat, tears and even love varied from kitchen to dining room.
Consistency is an issue, and at times it translates to the plate. Bonatelli is only human, but consistency is the chef and owner’s responsibility. Plus, he has a tough reputation to live up to: his own.
ALBERTO’S RISTORANTE 1219 Forest Ave. #B, Pacific Grove. 5-9:30pm Wed-Mon. 373-3993.
