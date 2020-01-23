Chef Eddie Moran already has good ingredients to play with—foraged mushrooms, pasture-raised chicken, Wagyu beef and the like. But all of that poses a problem. Just how in the hell do you add flavor without destroying flavor?
Most chefs respond by keeping things simple, allowing the ingredients to speak for themselves. Moran goes about things that same way, it’s just that his definition of “simple” is a rather loose one. For a Wagyu carpaccio special one evening, the Cantinetta Luca chef presented it bresaola-style—air-cured until parched and dark. The dish involved black garlic (a three-month process), a black truffle conserva (not as time-consuming, but still) and crumbles of egg yolk bottarga.
The creation flips the concept of rapture upside down. There are no angelic alto harmonies here. Instead, a tilled depth furrows the palate—funky and earthen, with rustic notes of meadow grass and coarse pepper. Yet there’s also a distant sweetness and rich notion of cured fruit. It’s like an entire pasture condensed into a slice of beef. And it is heaven.
“I created it with celebrating the Wagyu in mind,” Moran says.
His version of “less is more” when applied to a basic dish like spaghetti carbonara involves a simmered stock from Parmigiano Reggiano rinds and pasta water emulsified with cheese and egg yolks into a sauce so decadent even pepper struggles for a little attention. Beautifully al dente pasta and plush guanciale show off the nutty, floral richness of pasture-raised meat (along with a smoky streak), completing the “simple” working-class plate.
Moran was part of the team that opened Cantinetta Luca 14 years ago. In October of 2019 he returned, bringing with him an understanding of the original dream. “I feel like we’re headed in the right direction,” he says. And to be fair, he can keep things simple. Consider the pan-seared, rosemary-scented chicken dressed in a sauce of preserved lemon—just chicken jus reduced with Meyer lemon and some olive oil, that’s it.
Still, the sauce is a revelation, zesty and lean, but with a grassy bite. It’s the same with a Calabrian chile aioli that comes with a side of potatoes. Roasted and lightly “smashed,” the potatoes are still just spuds, fluffy but otherwise meh. The aioli, however, is an experience—abstract heat and wavering smoke with a fruity tang. It’s bold and elusive.
So what seems like a mootable, philosophical quandary of adding without destroying is relatively easy, after all. A pizza topped with salsiccia, fennel sausage, foraged mushrooms and La Tur cheese might seem like a lot to juggle. But as you follow the balls in the air, from spicy to herbal to bright to smoky playing round after round, there’s a musty constant. Mushrooms provide a foundation that fits nicely with the chalky tang and natural sweetness of the cheese.
“I wanted to have ingredients that complemented, but didn’t overpower,” the chef says. It could stand as a motto for Cantinetta Luca.
