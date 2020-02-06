Nothing ever changes at The Sardine Factory, right? The abalone bisque was President Ronald Reagan’s favorite. The veal cardinal – well that’s been on the menu since 1968.
Chef and co-owner Bert Cutino is indeed a fan of steak, chops, lobster and white-tablecloth dining. But should you step into the bar area, you’ll discover that his kitchen can just as easily turn out fast casual-style shared plates.
The Lounge is where this veteran chef goes to play – hummus and naan, pizza, wings, tater tots, popcorn. Yes, the man who earned a Fine Dining Legends Award stoops to tots and popcorn… although he does dress both in formal attire, with pecorino on the latter and truffle essence on both. Jalapeño “bottle caps” are merely breaded and deep-fried slices of the chile. While poppers may seem pedestrian, they are set against a more elevated bleu cheese dip. Instead of just calming the flickers of jalapeño heat, the creamy dressing allows it to ebb, revealing an earthy note with hints of grass that complement the herbal bite of the cheese.
“These days, diners are looking for quality food and service in a comfortable setting with a casual feeling,” explains The Sardine Factory’s chairman and CEO, Ted Balestreri, who opened the destination restaurant with Cutino – and is equally open to change.
But it’s not all so whimsical. A trio of mushroom caps filled with crab is a nod to hors d’oeuvres of days gone by. A heavy funk takes a toll – these are bold, brooding mushrooms bent on overpowering the more delicate crab. By itself, however, the shellfish soars, riding sweet sea breezes, buoyed by a hint of must and bright herbs. It makes you look over at the dining room and ponder an order of crab cakes.
It’s not surprising that meat and seafood options stand apart, even in The Lounge. Cutino has been at this for more than five decades. Rib tips flaunt the ruddy warmth of holiday ham, with a drifting smoke etched from the grill balanced by a tart and fruity sweetness in the sauce. The kitchen doesn’t skimp when it comes to the lobster mac and cheese, tossing in large pieces of the prized meat paired with a domestic cheddar with a nibble of sharpness. The pasta drifted beyond al dente, but this dish is about lobster and cheese.
While it’s possible to order from the restaurant’s traditional menu, there are entrees on The Lounge’s list, as well. The “Factory Burger” is an understated presentation that relishes in the rough-hewn huskiness of good red meat – in this case ground short rib and sirloin. The fineries are modest. Cutino decks the burger with arugula in place of lettuce and a vibrant cheddar. A plate of sand dabs shows off the kitchen team’s deft hand at breading. The crispy coating reveals impressions of soft smoke measured by a nutty calm, with a trace of malty sweetness.
So yes – although the carpeting, the wood paneling and the staid regular menu may suggest otherwise, The Sardine Factory can dress down and keep up with the times.
THE SARDINE FACTORY 701 Wave St., Monterey. 5-9:30pm Sun-Thu, 5-10pm Fri-Sat (Lounge menu until 11pm Fri-Sat). 373-3775, sardinefactory.com
