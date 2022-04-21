Once you’ve mastered knife skills and can tell a Delmonico steak from a rib-eye…
“It’s the same thing,” Art Kong says quickly.
Even after almost 50 years as a fixture behind the meat counter at Star Market in Salinas, customers try to catch him off guard. But Kong learned early on that running a meat department required knowledge, as well as ease with people.
With his hands he demonstrates how to cut three breasts from a chicken, a technique that was common many decades ago but has since become a rarity. A Star Market regular requested it once, trying to outwit him. When he returned with three pieces, her eyes widened and she kept repeating “you’re not old enough.”
“You need to know,” Kong says, chuckling. “It’s like a school that never ends.”
On June 30, however, the store’s popular partner and meat department manager will step down, going into semi-retirement (he will continue to help out at the meat counter as a substitute whenever needed). He mentions his four grandchildren and a planned drive on old Route 66, that his health is good – all reasons behind the decision.
“It’s the right time,” he explains.
He began working the meat counter as America’s appreciation of global flavors was on the verge of expanding. Kong notes that cutting meat requires more finesse now than in the past, although the demands of consistency and quality remain unchanged.
Fifty years ago, customers asked for steak, pork chops or chicken. Now requests are often followed by phrases like “grass fed” or “locally sourced.” People struggle to describe a unique cut they saw on a cooking show (but bring a picture and he’ll recognize it instantly).
Kong watches food programs. He does it to learn and to keep pace, because people will ask how to prepare a certain recipe – or even how Kong likes it cooked.
“Fish and chicken, well; lamb medium,” he says. “Beef, I like mine two minutes on each side – done.” There is a method of preparing steak Kong recommends, if you don’t mind setting off smoke alarms and cleaning up afterward. It’s the way his mother cooked them, cranking the heat until a cast iron skillet could take no more and then dropping the steak on.
“The grease splatters,” he explains, his arms flying every direction.
Kong wasn’t a natural at trimming cuts. Kong’s father, who opened Star Market with four other equally old-school partners, gave him the basics. One evening, Kong was given a round and told to slice it. He carved a perfect cut. “OK, duplicate it,” his father said.
The next piece did not go as well. It was a lesson in the importance of consistency.
To develop his technique, Kong visited other shops and watched carefully. Veterans at the craft found it difficult to walk him through the process, however – Kong is a lefty, they were all right handed. But fairly quickly he was able to adapt.
Running a store or a department within a grocery has never been a constant. Costs rise and fall, demand shifts, the availability of meat can change seasonally or suddenly. When Kong was new to the business, he asked one of the partners how you know if a decision – to raise prices, say, or change suppliers – is a good one. The response? “Make a decision.”
“You make a decision and learn from it,” Kong explains, aware now just how powerful the advice had been. “If you learn from it, you know what you’re doing.”
But Kong points out that interaction with the customer is key to a successful department, especially at a place like Star Market, which has regulars. Kong knows them and what they want. He knows their families. “That’s what this business is all about,” he points out. “After a while they start trusting you more and more. It took me years to develop it.”
Kong was 23 when he first stood behind the market’s meat counter. He is 72 now. It has been a lifetime.
“Cutting – I can take it or leave it,” he says. “I’m going to miss the customers the most.”
