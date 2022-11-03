A bar and restaurant on the water (quite literally) in a tourism-driven community can easily lean toward touristy kitsch or go high end. But Sandbar & Grill is as unpretentious a place as it comes, located down a staircase off of Wharf 2, with a seafood-focused menu that certainly attracts tourists looking to check that box, but a bar that draws lots of regulars.
The no-frills drink menu features classics like a Moscow Mule and Lemon Drop, but also a few twists like a pomegranate margarita or a mango mojito. Perhaps the favorite – and indeed it is Weekly readers’ favorite, per our 2022 Best Of Readers’ Poll vote – is the Bloody Mary.
Unlike some Bloody Marys, which have made sort of a challenge out of trying to fit an entire meal into the glass, this is relatively simple and light – it’s a drink, not a meal – but packed with plenty of flavor and freshness.
The recipe for the housemade Bloody Mary mix, written in black marker, is taped above the bar, right there for everyone to see – except even if you squint, it’s just out of sight. But bartender Wells Leavitt can list some of the essential ingredients from memory: a whole bottle of Dijon mustard, half a bottle of Tabasco, a quarter bottle of Pepper Plant sauce. Then Leavitt pauses: “I can’t give away the recipe,” he says.
So it turns out that just-out-of-sight placement – like everything else at Sandbar – is by design.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.