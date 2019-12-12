Jeffrey’s Best
Want to win an easy bet? Challenge someone to eat just one handful of Jeffrey’s Best Spiced Almonds.
They are difficult to resist, with a toasted savor like bread crust just edging beyond golden brown and a crisp, enigmatic sheen. The coating contains sugar, but the nuts are not overtly sweet, just a translucent charm that flickers and then disappears. There’s a dusting of salt, but it is so fine as to be almost transparent – little pricks of saline that eludes perception. Combined, the sugar and salt are like an echo bounding the snug roasted warmth of the almonds.
The spice comes from cayenne pepper, and it nips at you, developing into a crackling heat that furthers the trace of smokiness from the roast. The more you dig into the jar, the more a kindly sweetness lingers on your palate, almost like a thin honey. Yet this also returns you to the mellow almond.
Chef Jeffrey Thompson of Jeffrey’s Grill & Catering conjures this from just those four ingredients – more proof that simplicity and technique is all you need to create a holiday favorite. Just try not to finish the entire jar in one go.
JEFFREY’S GRILL & CATERING 112 Mid Valley Center, Carmel Valley. 624-2029, jeffreysgrillandcatering.com.
