Happy Girl Kitchen Co.
Remember those wordy math problems, the ones that started with six apples to portion out to nine people? Those classes would have been so much more fun - and useful - had they involved strawberries, herbs and the intention to create jam.
Jordan Champagne of Happy Girl Kitchen tackled the problem. Her solution is a seasonal strawberry lavender jam that also involves hibiscus and lemon juice, but not as much sugar as most spreads use. It’s rustic, with soft hunks of lavender and a rich, hearty character and a brightness that suggests berries that didn’t sit long or travel far after being plucked from the field.
Ordinary jams tend to stop there. But Happy Girl Kitchen’s version fills in the space between the chirp of ripe berries and the sweet tug of sugar. So there’s a blooming sensation—floral, with a soft earthy tint and an herbal bite that resonates on the finish, leaving faintly bitter traces and a slash of citrus that counters the sweetness and brings balance. Champagne knows just how long to infuse the jam with hibiscus buds and just when to add the lavender.
Fortunately we don’t have to figure that out. She’s already done the math.
HAPPY GIRL KITCHEN CO., 173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove. 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com
