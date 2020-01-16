Todd Spanier is known as the King of Mushrooms. Starting at age 5, he was foraging for mushrooms with his grandparents, learning how to distinguish a poisonous specimen from an edible one and how to harvest them sustainably. These skills would lead him, in 1996, to start a business purveying sustainable foods and fungi, aptly named King of Mushrooms.
Chad Hyatt found his passion differently. He became a chef after leaving an engineering career for culinary school, then found himself gravitating toward mushrooms and seeking out the “weirder” members of his mycelial obsession. He has since gained a reputation for being not only a connoisseur and veritable encyclopedia on mushrooms, but also an expert forager and classically trained chef who recently came out with a cookbook called The Mushroom Hunter’s Kitchen.
The Big Sur Foragers Festival is a jamboree of mushroom knowledge, foraging expertise, cooking tips and delicious food and wine. The festival is an annual fundraiser for the Big Sur Health Center, a nonprofit health clinic. The events attract hundreds of attendees, from farmers to chefs, hobbyists to dilettantes.
Ask Big Sur Health Center Executive Director Sharen Carey “why mushrooms?” and her response is delightful: “Mushrooms are so beautiful!”
They are beautiful indeed, and that aesthetic appreciation is also on display at the festival. Artist and designer Lisa Haas regularly sets up a festival table exhibiting different types of local mushrooms. She displays everything from popular edible varieties to highly poisonous mushrooms. Heaped together on the same table, the display is a burst of colors and patterns.
Beyond appearances, Carey adds, “They’re delicious, and there’s something satisfying about foraging, similar to growing your own produce.” She uses the phrase “earth-to-table,” a variation of farm-to-table, to describe the connection between foraging and eating.
The festival includes sessions on where to find mushrooms – some, like chanterelles, prefer oak trees, while meatier boletes like Monterey pines – and focuses on how to harvest them sustainably, not to mention safely; some edible mushrooms look similar to toxic ones.
Expert mycologists Spanier and Hyatt lead foraging hikes, then join forces to prepare the six-course Foragers Feast on Jan 19, a finale that will give guests a chance to taste the results of their lessons on mushroom hunting.
BIG SUR FORAGERS FESTIVAL happens Thurs, Jan. 16-Sun, Jan. 19 at various locations. $50-$300. 667-2580, bigsurforagersfestival.org
