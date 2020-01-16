There are several steps before you can bottle a dessert wine. First, you need weather so uncooperative that harvest drifts into November. Next, it helps if the winery’s owner has to attend a wedding in Mexico around the end of October. The final touch is an interim winemaker not versed in Zinfandel.
At least that’s how it worked for the 2011 Mesa Del Sol Dessert Zinfandel. As the grapes withered on the vine, the sugars inside flexed up to 30 brix – sweet, but not necessarily in a good way. Mesa Del Sol owner Ann Hougham made good use of it. A dense bouquet of cherry jam and golden raisins flirts with you on the nose, drawing you deeper where soft notions of lightly tanned leather and chocolate syrup linger. It’s a rich wine, though not a hefty one – black cherry jam and a drizzle of strawberry sauce on the palate give it a cheerful glow, and yet there is a foundation of cured fruit and woody spice, clove and cinnamon. It’s on the verge of a port-style wine. But there’s also a juicy shimmer.
TRIÓ CARMEL Dolores between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel. 250-7714, mesadelsolvineyards.com
