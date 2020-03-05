The newly-released 2018 Zinfandel from Boekenoogen has a definite swagger. The wine flaunts its Zin-ness with jammy fruits that charge across the palate. That’s something the varietal is known for – brash fruits, in this case cherry preserve and dried cranberry – as well as a sturdy licorice character. But this is a wine that wants to set itself apart from the typical. And it shows when the peppercorn bite you anticipate from a Zinfandel comes across as more genteel, like a soft and finely ground white pepper.
Winemaker Garrett Boekenoogen and his team work a small plot deep in the Carmel Valley AVA where afternoon temperatures spike. This makes for a spirited wine with an earthy licorice undertone, gently toasted nutmeg and dense, candied fruit finish, balanced by hints of tobacco and mocha. On the nose, it offers the promise of fruit, but the impressions of cured tobacco and black licorice are a bit more assertive, joined with a trace of anise.
It’s a neatly balanced wine.
BOEKENOOGEN WINES, 24 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley. 659-4215, boekenoogenwines.com
