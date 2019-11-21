To swirl a glass of Wrath’s 2016 San Saba Vineyard Chardonnay is to stroll through an orchard – without any of the actual effort. Impressions of apricots ripening on branches, fallen peaches and freshly sliced apples take you there, even before your first sip.
It’s a profusive wine, with a lolling crème brulée note – the silken custard, the hint of torched caramel – that drapes the palate and lends a richness to the shimmering fruit. A gentle spice filters through, as well as a drop of vanilla. The notion of poundcake sits in the background, as well. On the finish, a loamy minerality lingers.
So there’s a lot to contemplate here, from its sylvan nose to the holiday kitchen evoked with each sip. Yet this is a very charming wine, loaded with fresh peaches and pineapple.
Winemaker Sabrine Rodems worked with native yeast and French oak – half of it new – to achieve all of this, limiting the run to just 154 cases. Thanks to its generous profile and heft on the palate, it’s a wine that would stand up well paired to a full Thanksgiving banquet.
WRATH WINES, Ocean and Junipero, Carmel. 620-1909, wrathwines.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.