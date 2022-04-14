Pass The Baba

“Babka” comes from the Slavic word for grandmother. The above baba was additionally sprinkled with crushed almonds.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

The time of Passover, the symbolic moment of breaking the Lent and entering the time of celebration, shares similarities within the big family of religions – from Judaism through Christianity to its youngest offspring Islam.

Muslims entered Ramadan on Saturday, April 2, and will be fasting until May 2. The Jewish holiday of Passover (Pesach) falls on Friday, April 15 (and continues until Saturday, April 23) and then there’s the Christian Easter around the corner (Sunday, April 17).

In many of these traditions, a semi-sweet and egg-heavy (to represent fertility) bread is an important part of Spring celebrations, and there are various delicious national and regional developments. In other words, the Jewish challah, Jewish and Slavic babka, Italian panettone and Greek tsoureki – all are yeast-activated and egg-packed oversized cakes, where rising dough means springtime abundance.

But enough about theory. While many babkas are baked without yeast, more of a cake than a bread, a traditional fluffy Slavic baba Wielkanocna (Great Night baba) should be made with yeast and minimal sweet additions – just raisins and candied orange peel. Many bakers are afraid of yeast, but this is unnecessary. If you follow a few simple rules, baking with yeast is fun, easy and satisfying.

When it comes to the candied orange peel, however, your fear makes sense. Perfecting this technique will take time. One idea is to skip it altogether, another is to order it online or from an international store. Finally, if you’re feeling brave, you can make it.

