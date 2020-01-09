Lemongrass Seafood Bar & Grill
Enter any Thai restaurant and odds are many diners gravitate first to noodle dishes like the classic Pad Thai. You can’t blame them – it’s delicious. But in the spirit of embracing that “new year, new you” spirit, maybe it’s best to get out of that comfortable gastronomic chair onto a culinary road less traveled, such as the three-flavored fish from Lemongrass Seafood Bar & Grill in Moss Landing.
This dish hits the classic flavor profiles with its sweet, sour and spicy sauce that lives up to the name “three flavors.” It brings to mind a sour tamarind, seething red chilies, and a hint of sweetness that leaves your palate wanting more.
According to the server, the fish is the catch of the day from nearby Moss Landing Harbor – in this case, a freshly caught cod dipped in flour then lightly fried. If you like a little kick, ask for it to be cooked extra spicy. Still not spicy enough? The liquid chili sauce adds some heat while not taking away from the chef’s three-flavored intent – the heat is intended to enhance, not obliterate.
But add enough of that spicy sauce, and you’ll be glad that the lunch special comes with rice to cool things down.
LEMONGRASS SEAFOOD BAR & GRILL, 413 Moss Landing Road, Moss Landing. 633-0700.
