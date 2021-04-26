Government buildings have a reputation for neither style nor food. Monterey County’s 1937 building on West Alisal Street, now home to the District Attorney’s Office and Civil Grand Jury, is an exception. It’s a blocky Art Deco structure notable for its turquoise window panes and 62 “heroic heads” of 23 people that look out from the perimeter of the building. Those embellishing heads were designed by artist Jo Mora as part of a Works Progress Administration project. And a small cafe on the first floor still bears the artist’s name – Jo’s Cafe.
In October 2018, just as the building was reopening after an extensive renovation, the Kim family of Seaside bid successfully on a contract to operate Jo’s, as well as the cafeteria in the county government center across town on Schilling Place. Their concessionaire agreement called for basic sandwiches and coffee – grab-and-go options that would appeal to county employees, as well as members of the public doing business at the courthouse just across the walkway.
For Willie and Sara Kim, it was a dream years in the making, a chance to run their own business as franchisees of PFD Management, based in Irvine.
Fast-forward a year-and-a-half to March of 2020 when government buildings, along with just about everything else, shut down due to the pandemic. The Kims laid off their four employees (two at each location); over a year later, the cafeteria remains closed. But the Kims used the closure as an opportunity to fulfill a different dream, and create a sushi restaurant inside Jo’s Cafe, taking their once-weekly specials to a full menu. Today, the basic sandwich menu (think tuna melts, $6.95, and BLTs, $5.95) exists alongside a menu of the Kims’ creation, merging extensive sushi options, bento boxes and Japanese rice bowls with poke bowls and bibimbap, rice bowls from their native South Korea.
Willie Kim calls it “sushi fusion,” noting their menu draws from more than just Japanese and Korean cuisine – their poke sauce is inspired by a Mexican sauce, developed for a Mexican bowl served at the Schilling Place cafeteria. “That reflected our experience in international food culture,” he says.
His professional experience begins far afield from food. Kim originally came to the U.S. as a master’s student of religious studies, with hopes of becoming a teacher. But he found it difficult to find a job, and so pursued other options. “Finding a job in America is very tough. I tried, for example, working construction,” he says. “I gave up after one month. I realized that I fit into a more indoor job than an outdoor job. I didn’t really think about myself in the foodservice business, but then I realized – learning sushi is [a way] to make a living.”
He and his wife both trained professionally as sushi chefs, and worked in Los Angeles and Berkeley. They moved to the Monterey Peninsula for the opportunity to run their own business.
Pre-pandemic, it was a business success and a culinary success. Maia Carroll, communications coordinator for Monterey County, remembers that there was always a line when it was sushi day at the Schilling Place cafeteria. “I miss sushi day over there,” she says. “It was delicious. I would always try to have a meeting, right around lunchtime – to reduce my carbon footprint.”
Now, the Kim family – including their children Joyce and Cornelius, who are doing remote learning – run C.U. Sushi together, doing takeout only. “That is how we are surviving right now, otherwise we may have been struggling more,” Willie says of his family help.
The most popular items include the crunch roll (fried shrimp, avocado, crab salad) and the mango crunch roll (spicy tuna, cucumber, salmon, avocado, mango), but Kim’s personal preference is far simpler – nigiri is his favorite.
The sushi concept is succeeding, drawing new regulars (the name, a play on “see you again,” seems to be working) and Kim plans to keep offering the full menu even post-pandemic.
“We are going to keep this menu and keep this business,” he says. “We have been seeing that this type of business, this system, works out very well.”
C.U. SUSHI is open 11am-3pm and 4:30-8pm Mon-Fri and 4:30-8:30m Sat. 240 Church St., Salinas. 582-8942.
