Growing up in East Salinas, Brew-n-Krew co-owners (and husband-and-wife) Marlene García and Steven Corona shared very similar food experiences. “I grew up like a typical first-generation Mexican-American. There was mole, nopales, agua frescas and fresas (strawberries),” Corona says. Spices like cinnamon, hibiscus and chocolate are flavors that weave their childhood food memories together.
But when thinking of novelty items they enjoyed as kids, they think about candies and sugary cereals: “We barely ever bought Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” says García. “When we had it, it was gone so fast because we were so excited.”
People often have fond food memories. The everyday food of childhood – what people ate out of necessity, out of habit, or out of convenience – varies a lot, and can stir some pretty strong feelings even if it doesn’t come with imagery of idealized family dinners.
Though many of the foods of childhood are easy to find online or at grocery stores, there’s a market for nostalgia. Eateries, breweries and grocery stores take the flavors of our childhood and transform them into something a little more glamorous, a little more decadent and dare we say… better?
At Brew-n-Krew (motto: “making dope beer con cultura”), nostalgia is a way to bring people in. “Implementing our culture, the stuff that we grow up with, different spices, candies or desserts into our beer, opens the door for people in our community who think craft beer isn’t for them,” says García. “The flavors are familiar.”
They’ve taken flavors like the neapolitan Mexican candy Duvalín and, yes, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and made them into beers. Tribilín is an ode to the former flavored with strawberry, vanilla bean and cacao nibs, while Bébé replicates the cinnamon sugary goodness of the latter in a wheat Allagash White-type beer.
“In Mexican culture, there isn’t really an audience for craft beer,” says Corona. “We want to show our community that there’s more than just pale ales and lagers.”
Their brick-and-mortar brewery ( located at 155 Main St., Salinas) has yet to open its doors. For now, here’s where you can find some of your favorite foods from childhood, made for adults.
Packaged Noodles:
If you haven’t had a real bowl of Japanese ramen, now is your chance. Toribashi (487 Alvarado St., Monterey) has soulful bowls of traditional ramen styles like tonkatsu, shio and miso. Dedicated to that pre-packaged life? Buy a class above Maruchan or Nissin and discover the bumped flavors of more premium-brands like Neoguri and Sapporo Ichiban. Find a selection and recommendations at Hong’s Market (302 Carmel Ave., Marina).
Processed Meat:
Do you want to know how the sausage is made? Your liverwurst spreads and hot dogs? Pâtés and charcuteries are the elegant adult version of those childhood treats. The Meatery (1534 Fremont Blvd.,Seaside) always has some house-made charcuterie and pâté on hand. Or you can opt for a fresh sausage with seasonal flavors, instead of your standard hot dog, at PigWizard (32 Cannery Row, Suite G on the Coast Guard Pier, Monterey).
Grilled Cheese Sandwich:
What’s the formula? Two slices of Wonder Bread and a slice of Kraft, right? The adult version at Toasted Artisan Grilled Cheese doesn’t mess with American “cheese,” and instead uses a creamy havarti and even sneaks in a little bit of Pt. Reyes Toma in their O.G. If you really want to travel back to cozier days, order an O.G. and a cup of tomato soup. Campbell’s who? Since they’re on wheels, it’s best to keep up with their whereabouts via Instagram @toasted.artisan.grilled.cheese.
Ice Cream:
You probably didn’t grow up with freshly made gluten-free ice cream cones, or handmade ice cream sandwiches filled with artisanal flavors like eucalyptus mint or lemon peel, but that’s what’s on rotation at Revival Ice Cream (463 Alvarado St., Monterey). In the mood for a root beer float? Lucy’s on Lighthouse (1120 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove) comes close with beer floats. If you want the sundae experience without the guilt, try good old fro-yo. Frozen yogurt is definitely not ice cream, but you can replicate the joy of overburdening a frozen treat with unnecessarily sweet or crunchy things at MYO (multiple locations, myofrozenyogurt.com).
