For the ancients, four distinct elements defined the physical world. These were sometimes in conflict – water dousing fire – but all essential for a balanced existence. Mental notes from long-ago classical studies don’t pop to mind often. But oddly enough, it can happen with the first sip of “Modern Love,” a rosy cocktail with a decorative fern drifting casually on top served at The Pearl Hour. Don’t be deceived by the frilly appearance. Owner Katie Blandin has created something bold – mezcal, lime, a shrub and a bitter liqueur brazenly duking it out – yet also balanced and refreshing.
A terse smokiness carries with it a bitter reminder of wood and grass, as the mezcal and Bruto Americano struggle in tandem. Yet there is also a bright citrus and plush fruit, as well as a cleaving sharpness as the house-made plum-grapefruit shrub take on the squeeze of lime and the pleasant orange that is also part of the liqueur’s profile. An herbal sensation frames all of this.
And suddenly you realize that the frenetic bout of the elements has created something balanced and beautiful.
THE PEARL HOUR, 214 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. 657-9447.
