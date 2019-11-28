A commitment to local ingredients is nothing new – in professional kitchens. Now it is becoming much more common in breweries, as well. At Yeast of Eden, brewmaster Andrew Rose uses elderflower from Carmel Berry Company in the “Novel Petals,” an oak-aged mixed fermentation saison.
Bring it to the nose and floral, fruity aromas fill your olfactory senses, with a hint of rich butterscotch. A sip is more effusive – effervescent and sharp, but with a gentle malt that reins in the bucking tartness and brings it under control. The elderflower emerges mid-palate with a soft fruit and captivating notion of a breeze sweetened by fresh blossoms. This impression lingers to the finish and clings, giving you a sip that balances the bracing nature of sour beers with cheerful fruit and a trace of grassy salinity. And with so much going on, you don’t notice that Novel Petals is more potent than many beers, flexing 7.2-percent alcohol.
Saisons are generally active, bubbly things. But this one calms as it sits, giving the background notes a little more prominence.
YEAST OF EDEN, Mission and Ocean, Carmel. 293-8621, yoebeer.com
