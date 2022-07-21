BeatleMANIA
“Celebrating the Beatles” is a multimedia performance featuring a live band playing 25 Beatles songs, at least one from each album, plus lots of video clips, images and storytelling coming to the Carmel High School Performing Arts Center. It tells the story of one of the world’s greatest bands, from their beginnings in Liverpool to their breakup in 1970. The show was written and is narrated by Mark Shilstone-Laurent and features some of the area’s finest musicians in what they have dubbed The Nowhere Band (Doug Fearnside, Dustin Carroll, Jeff Covell, Justin Noseworthy and Shilstone-Laurent). Special guests include Anne and Pete Sibley, an award-winning, nationally renowned folk duo from Carmel. “It’s for everyone, from the most casual of Beatles fans to the maniacally obsessed,” Shilstone-Laurent says. “All will learn something they didn’t know about the world’s favorite band.” Proceeds benefit the Forest Theater Guild. [AP]
2pm and 7pm Thursday-Sunday, July 21-24. Performing Arts Center, Carmel High School, 3600 Ocean Ave., Carmel. $25. celebratingthebeatles.com.
The hardest part about writing is writing. But for writers who are able to persevere and complete a work lengthy enough to publish into a book, just how to make that happen might not be a tool in their toolkit. This free, hour-long virtual workshop hosted by the Salinas Public Library aims to give prospective authors that tool. Author Bonnie Dillabough, who’s based in Washington state and has self-published her own novels, will guide attendees through the process for how to get their words in print. Dillabough has been leading multiple online writing workshops for the Salinas Public Library, and Don Gardner, a librarian at the Cesar Chavez Library, says, “I respect her as a writer’s coach and group leader. She’s very sensitive and insightful and encouraging.” [DS]
5:30-6:30pm Thursday, July 21. Happens online, via Zoom, at bit.ly/3Nd3TNQ. Free. More info at 758-7311 or salinaspubliclibrary.org/WritersWorkshop/FromLastDraft.
Pony Up
This beloved tradition is a way of bringing the California Rodeo Salinas to the streets. Begun in 1911 with 100 horses and a 16-piece band, it had grown to 1,000 horses (and their riders) strong by 1938. These days it features a sheriff’s posse, mounted color guard, charros and charras, vaqueros and more, a multicultural diversity of horseback styles. Riders take their gentle steeds on two different routes over four days. The Alisal route for the mini parade starts at East Alisal Street and Towt Street, and heads west to Griffin Street, then north to the Salinas Sports Complex. The downtown parade route begins at the Valley Center parking lot at South Main Street and Romi Lane, then heads north along Main Street to the Salinas Sports Complex. Both routes are about 4.5 miles. Pull up a chair for a maximum experience, or wander by for any portion of the event any of these four days. Yee-haw. [SR]
Mini parades at 3-4:30pm Thursday and Friday, July 21-22; downtown parades at 11:30am-1pm Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24. Free to attend. 775-3100, carodeo.com.
Plate It Up
Mathew Brady lugged a large format camera and a cart loaded with heavy glass plates and jars brimming with nasty chemicals to places like Antietam and Gettysburg, capturing iconic images of Civil War carnage. His name resides in a hallowed place in the photographic annals. You could do the same (hopefully without the corpses; Brady also did portraiture work in nice, safe parlors), if only you had access to a wet plate collodion and some training on how the process works. Of course, that sounds highly unlikely, unless a place like The Weston Collective somehow managed to engage professional photographer, instructor and wet plate collodion expert Allan Barnes to host a weekend workshop. Fortunately for those interested, The Weston Collective is indeed bringing in Allan Barnes to town. They supply historically correct equipment. Barnes walks participants through the process of coating, exposing, developing and preserving a wet plate. All you need to do is bring protective gloves, aprons and work clothing. Props, too, if so inclined. A meet and greet takes place Friday evening before the workshop begins. Tip: don’t bring up how Brady’s career went after the war. [DF]
9am-3pm Saturday-Sunday, July 23-24. The Weston Collective, 1713 Broadway Ave., Seaside. $459. Masks are required indoors. 233-2100, thewestoncollective.org.
Pride Time
It’s time for Monterey Peninsula Pride’s annual LGBTQ+ Pride Celebration and Parade, and it’s back in person after two years of virtual events. This year’s theme is “Out and Proud.” The opening parade begins on Polk Street and moves down Alvarado Street, culminating at Custom House Plaza. There, starting at noon, you can enjoy a lineup of performers including DJ AyumiPlease, drag entertainers Rogue Roulette and Kloe Quarterpounder and Grand Marshal Ricardo Burney. Bring friends and family to show solidarity, join in a spirit of celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, and to explore local businesses, food trucks and participating community organizations. Visit the website to purchase merchandise – T-shirts, hoodies and tank tops for the parade. Get dressed up in your most festive attire, grab a pride flag and come celebrate the day, and the people it represents. [AP]
11am-3pm Saturday, July 23. Ends at Custom House Plaza, Monterey. Free. info@peninsulapride.org, montereypeninsulapride.org.
Root for the Home Team
There is nothing more exciting than rooting for a local sports team while watching live from the stands. It adds another dimension you just can’t get out of watching on a screen. You experience the adrenaline players show on the field, hear them calling out plays, plus you are surrounded by fans who like the sport as much as you do, or maybe more. Kids who play or love soccer can get discounted tickets to watch – maybe for the first time – the local pro soccer team Monterey Bay F.C. play against the New York Red Bulls II. The team wants to get closer with the community and make sure kids can experience what it is like to attend a professional game. It’s also a good chance for kids to show their pride in their own teams – the first 1,000 kids wearing their soccer jerseys get a Monterey Bay F.C. wristband. [CJ]
