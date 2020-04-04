Confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus are typically reported on a county-by-county basis and then with a delay by the state and federal governments. With all eyes on local health departments, it’s easy to lose perspective.
Here’s the data collected from nine nearby counties since the start of the coronavirus epidemic. Remember that these figure only reflect the number of known cases. Testing still lags and many more people are presumed to be unwitting carriers of the virus.
The counties selected for this comparison are neighbors of Monterey County, plus Sonoma County whose population numbers and rural/coastal character is similar to ours. The numbers for Santa Clara County are included below but not in the line chart above because the number of cases and deaths there is so high it would have skewed the chart, making it hard to read.
*Tests conducted and reported to Fresno County – not all negative tests are known to FCDPH. Clinical providers conduct tests that are not reported at the time of testing
** This number reflects testing completed by six reporting laboratories. Some Commercial laboratories like Quest, BioReference, and Lab Corp do not report how many tests they have processed to San Benito County Public Health Services.
***Total negative lab results
