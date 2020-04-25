The Weekly is tracking hospitalizations in Monterey County of people who have tested positive for the Covid-19 or who are suspected of having the disease.
The data comes from a dashboard released by the California Department of Public health on April 1 which is based on numbers reported by county health agencies including the Monterey County Health Department. CalMatters helped make the statewide and county-level data more accessible by posting it to its GitHub account.
The first chart shows the total hospitalizations for each day. The second chart shows how many patients hospitalized each day are in a hospital's Intensive care unit.
