Join Big Sur Land Trust in the Race for Open Space!

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA — Big Sur Land Trust (BSLT) is hosting several events during its annual Race for Open Space in May. This event raises funds for BSLT’s land conservation and stewardship efforts throughout Monterey County.

“It is more important than ever to support land conservation efforts and the work being done that preserves natural habitats and helps ecosystems thrive. We're excited to host a variety of opportunities for folks to experience the lands they love through trail connections that are rarely open to the public,” shared Jeannette Tuitele-Lewis, BSLT’s President and CEO. “We have something for all ages and all fitness levels!”

Thanks to our partners at Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District (MPRPD), California State Parks, Santa Lucia Preserve, and Santa Lucia Conservancy, on Saturday, May 27 participants have several options to experience conserved lands that are not usually open to the public. Choose from the 8.5-mile, 9.5-mile or 21-mile Adventure Courses which will take participants through redwood forests and canyons and beautiful meadows with expansive back country or coastal views along the way. The new 2-mile family fun run is a great option for all ages and fitness levels!

Food trucks and fun- activities from Big Sur Land Trust’s Youth Outdoor Programs team and our amazing partners will be available throughout the day. And, on May 24th, Alvarado Street Brewery will be serving Hoppy Hiker beer at their Monterey location in support of the Race for Open Space!

All funds raised from this year’s Race for Open Space will further BSLT’s mission of inspiring love of land across generations, conserving unique Monterey County landscapes, and providing access to outdoor experiences for all.

Learn more and sign up for Race for Open Space events by clicking here.