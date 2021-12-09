Fine wine. Fancy watches. Original artwork.
Unless you’re someone who has hundreds, maybe even thousands, of dollars available for discretionary spending, these are among the items that can seem out of reach. But Monterey County is full of emerging artists who sell a variety of work at more affordable prices – and are eager to connect with new collectors. You just have to know where to look.
“Pop-ups are really the most hands-on place for people to meet artists,” says Erin Lyman, community engagement manager at the Arts Council for Monterey County. She also recommends events, like First Friday in Salinas or the Night Market 831 in Sand City. Spencer Enriquez, a local illustrator, agrees that pop-up markets and festivals are a good place to buy local art for less – without the middleman commission taken by a formal gallery. And these events serve another important purpose: They’re a place where you’re likely to meet the artist behind the work you’re looking at. “It’s really fun being able to connect with someone in person with my art,” Enriquez says.
Others, like painters Natalia Corazza and Arsenio Baca, also stress the importance of that face-to-face relationship. “When you get to meet the artists, the work has new meaning,” Corazza says.
The Shop in Monterey is a rare brick-and-mortar where artists are always on hand. The collective space, which includes eight artists studios, a cold kitchen, recording studio, screen-printing shop, darkroom and retail “trading post” is staffed by the artists themselves.
“We run this joint,” says artist Sea Sevilla, “so you’re guaranteed to meet an artist every time you walk in.”
Still can’t find what you’re looking for? “Commission” is another word that might sound fancy, but if you develop a relationship with an artist whose work you enjoy, Corazza says, they’ll likely be happy to work with you to create something that fits both your aesthetic and budget.
At the end of the day, buying art is about value. And that’s a very personal thing. At Wild Coast Creations, a new space in Pacific Grove selling the work of Big Sur artisans, there is a range of price points – from $4 magnets to a $1,150 original painting. Cofounders Kara Stout and Talon Wolfenden realize, ultimately, it’s about what people like. “Art is so subjective – [a price tag] only matters if someone wants to buy it for that price,” Stout says.
