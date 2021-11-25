Everyone’s holiday gift budget is different – maybe you’ve got lots of gifts to buy, maybe you’re just trying to save. But just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you need to give up the joy of giving unique and thoughtful gifts. Local businesses offer all kinds of items at reasonable prices – from sweets to art supplies. Or, think outside the box and go searching for a truly one-of-a-kind present at one of the county’s secondhand stores.
For the vintage goods enthusiast
A one-of-a-kind treasure – think furniture, art, housewares and more – from Last Chance Mercantile; Prices vary
Last Chance Mercantile
14201 Del Monte Blvd., Marina | 264-6900, lastchancemercantile.org
For the bookworm
A well-loved or eclectic read from the stacks at BookBuyers; Prices vary, paperback novels typically $8
BookBuyers
600 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey | 375-4208
For the sweet tooth
Dark chocolate macadamia turtles from Lula’s Chocolates; $7.25
Lula’s Chocolates
244 The Crossroads Blvd., Carmel | 626-3327, lulaschocolates.com
For the local history buff
Monterey’s Waterfront, a treasure trove of historic photos and stories of the culture and industry of Monterey Bay; $22
Pacific House Museum Shop
Custom House Plaza, Monterey | 649-7111, mshpa.org/shop
For the artist on the go
A set of eight watercolor paints, a water brush and postcard-sized paper; $25
Imagine Art Supplies
309 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove | 372-1388, facebook.com/imagineartsupplies
For the breakfast lover
Big Sur marmalade made from mandarins, clementines and Meyer lemons; $12/8-ounce jar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.