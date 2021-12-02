If it’s the thought that counts, these gift ideas are sure to earn you extra credit. The DIY assignment can be understood two ways: either the gift-giver does the making (for example, you could give your friends handmade candles – we’ve got an option below for learning how if you’ve never done this before), or the gift-giver gifts the tools for a DIY spree – think home improvements with a new toolset or garden improvements thanks to a native, pollinator-attracting plant. Whichever way you choose to go, local businesses have you covered. - Tajha Chappellet-Lanier

Shop-Slowfiber

skein of yarn to knit a pair of socks at Slowfiber.

FOR A COZY NIGHT IN

Buy a beautiful skein of yarn and knit a scarf – or a pair of socks; Prices vary

slowfiber

517 A Hartnell St., Monterey | 901-3168, slowfiber.com
Shop-PGHard

Pacific Grove Hardware

FOR THE PRACTICAL DOER

A small but practical starter toolset for fixing things around the house; $33

Pacific Grove Hardware

229 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove | 646-9144
Shop-LocallyLit

Handmade candle or make your own candle at Johnny Wicks Candle Company.

FOR LIGHTING WINTER NIGHTS

Learn to make your own candles, or gift a candle-making workshop; $40

Johnny Wicks Candle Company/Locally Lit

269 Bonifacio Place, Monterey | 224-0269, johnnywicks.com
Shop-Nursery

A native plant that will help bring in pollinators and thrive in Monterey County’s climate at Drought Resistant Nursery.

FOR THE GREEN THUMB

A hearty, beautiful or fragrant native plant – like Matilija Poppy or Salvia Apiana; prices vary

Drought Resistant Nursery

850 Park Ave., Monterey | 375-2120, droughtresistant.com
Shop-Abl

Buy some small abalone shells from Monterey Abalone Company and make your own jewelry or a hanging ornament.

FOR SOMETHING SHINY

Buy small abalone shells to make your own jewelry or a hanging ornament; Prices range $0.10-$15/shell

Monterey Abalone Company

160 Municipal Wharf #2, Monterey | 646-0350, montereyabalone.com
Shop-BBM

Make a custom sign, or give the gift of a custom sign making workshop at Broad & Brush.

FOR THE HOMESTEADER

Make a custom sign, or give the gift of a custom sign-making workshop; $68

Board & Brush Monterey

458 Alvarado St., Monterey | 884-6108, boardandbrush.com/monterey

