If it’s the thought that counts, these gift ideas are sure to earn you extra credit. The DIY assignment can be understood two ways: either the gift-giver does the making (for example, you could give your friends handmade candles – we’ve got an option below for learning how if you’ve never done this before), or the gift-giver gifts the tools for a DIY spree – think home improvements with a new toolset or garden improvements thanks to a native, pollinator-attracting plant. Whichever way you choose to go, local businesses have you covered. - Tajha Chappellet-Lanier
FOR A COZY NIGHT IN
Buy a beautiful skein of yarn and knit a scarf – or a pair of socks; Prices vary
slowfiber
517 A Hartnell St., Monterey | 901-3168, slowfiber.com
FOR THE PRACTICAL DOER
A small but practical starter toolset for fixing things around the house; $33
Pacific Grove Hardware
229 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove | 646-9144
FOR LIGHTING WINTER NIGHTS
Learn to make your own candles, or gift a candle-making workshop; $40
Johnny Wicks Candle Company/Locally Lit
269 Bonifacio Place, Monterey | 224-0269, johnnywicks.com
FOR THE GREEN THUMB
A hearty, beautiful or fragrant native plant – like Matilija Poppy or Salvia Apiana; prices vary
Drought Resistant Nursery
850 Park Ave., Monterey | 375-2120, droughtresistant.com
FOR SOMETHING SHINY
Buy small abalone shells to make your own jewelry or a hanging ornament; Prices range $0.10-$15/shell
Monterey Abalone Company
160 Municipal Wharf #2, Monterey | 646-0350, montereyabalone.com
FOR THE HOMESTEADER
Make a custom sign, or give the gift of a custom sign-making workshop; $68
