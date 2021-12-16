We’ve all been there – there’s just a few days left to go before holiday gift-giving gets going in earnest, and you’ve still got people on your list. Maybe they’re the type that has it all and is hard to shop for, or maybe you’ve just been procrastinating and need ideas for gifts you can get at short notice that are still long on meaning. You’ve come to the right place. - Tajha Chappellet-Lanier
FOR THE OUTDOORS ENTHUSIAST
An annual pass to the local Pinnacles National Park – plus all other National Parks and Federal Recreation Land; $80
Pinnacles National Park
Highway 146, 14 miles east of Highway 101, Soledad | store.usgs.gov/pass/index.html
FOR THE HARD WORKER
A gift card for a day of relaxation in the thermal cycle at Refuge; $5-$200
Refuge
27300 Rancho San Carlos Road, Carmel|620-7360, refuge.com
FOR THE HOME CHEF
A gift certificate for delivery of a box of seasonal seafood; $119/month
Real Good Fish
7532 Sandholdt Road, Moss Landing | 332-1234, realgoodfish.com
FOR WINDING DOWN
A 12-pack of “Selfies” – mini pre-rolls from Del Rey Farms; $40
Del Rey Farms
800 Portola Drive, Del Rey Oaks | 393-2500, enjoydelreyfarms.com
FOR THE ARTSY PLANNER
A 2022 fine art calendar featuring photography by Rachael Short; $35
Gallery Exposed
San Carlos Street between Ocean and 7th, Carmel (by appointment, or online) | 238-0127, rachaelshort.com
FOR THE GEMSTONE LOVER
Delicate, nature-inspired handmade jewelry from Nautilus and Sway; Prices vary
