If there’s a shared aspect to the many and varied holiday celebrations, it is that most involve food and – in this case, more importantly – drink. From the end of November to the early hours of January, days are marked by the clink of glasses, the joyous calls of “cheers,” the drinking games (try taking a shot every time Boris Karloff says “who” or “whoville”), the medicinal morning coffee. So it’s wise to bear gifts that are for the moment: wine, spirits, glassware, roasted coffee, the makings of a cocktail – all good places to start. - Dave Faries
FOR THE BEER LOVER
Give a six-pack as a gift and hope they are in a sharing mood; $9.29
Alvarado Street Brewery
426 Alvarado St., Monterey | 655-2337, asb.beer
FOR THE MIXOLOGIST
Elderberry or elderflower syrups to get creative with cocktails; Prices vary
Carmel Berry Company
Cornucopia Community Market | 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel | 625-1454, carmelberry.com
FOR THE ADVENTUROUS SORT
Wine tasting that doubles as a tour; Various packages and locations
Monterey Guided Wine Tours
920-2792, montereyguidedwinetours.com
FOR THE CLASSY PARTIER
Welcome the season in style with handcrafted toasting goblets; $315
Monterey Glassworks
801B California Ave., Sand City | 220-4065, montereyglassworks.com
FOR THE MORNING PERSON
A bag of fresh roasted coffee beans; $17
Captain + Stoker
398 E. Franklin St., Monterey | 901-3776, captainandstoker.com
FOR THE WHISKEY SNOB
A bottle that stands out on a shelf of single malts and bourbons; $36
