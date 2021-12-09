If there’s a shared aspect to the many and varied holiday celebrations, it is that most involve food and – in this case, more importantly – drink. From the end of November to the early hours of January, days are marked by the clink of glasses, the joyous calls of “cheers,” the drinking games (try taking a shot every time Boris Karloff says “who” or “whoville”), the medicinal morning coffee. So it’s wise to bear gifts that are for the moment: wine, spirits, glassware, roasted coffee, the makings of a cocktail – all good places to start. - Dave Faries

Monterey Beer fro Alvarado Street Brewery.

FOR THE BEER LOVER

Give a six-pack as a gift and hope they are in a sharing mood; $9.29

Alvarado Street Brewery

426 Alvarado St., Monterey | 655-2337, asb.beer
FOR THE MIXOLOGIST

Elderberry or elderflower syrups to get creative with cocktails; Prices vary

Carmel Berry Company

Cornucopia Community Market | 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel | 625-1454, carmelberry.com
FOR THE ADVENTUROUS SORT

Wine tasting that doubles as a tour; Various packages and locations

Monterey Guided Wine Tours

920-2792, montereyguidedwinetours.com

Handmade goblets made by the glass blowers at Monterey Glassworks.

FOR THE CLASSY PARTIER

Welcome the season in style with handcrafted toasting goblets; $315

Monterey Glassworks

801B California Ave., Sand City | 220-4065, montereyglassworks.com

Coffee from Captain + Stoker

FOR THE MORNING PERSON

A bag of fresh roasted coffee beans; $17

Captain + Stoker

398 E. Franklin St., Monterey | 901-3776, captainandstoker.com
A bottle of Monterey Rye Whiskey from Fog’s End Distillery.

FOR THE WHISKEY SNOB

A bottle that stands out on a shelf of single malts and bourbons; $36

Fog’s End Distillery

425 Alta St. #15, Gonzales | 809-5941, fogsenddistillery.com

