Monterey County's 10-member Planning Commission is responsible for deciding on the fate of dozens of project proposals in unincorporated Monterey County, as well as advising the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on a range of policies related to land use, from where cannabis cultivation is permitted to short-term rentals.
Due to conflicts with his work schedule, the county's second-longest-serving Keith Vandevere stepped down in 2019. The opening gave County Supervisor Mary Adams the opportunity to appoint a new commissioner, and Kate Daniels was sworn in on Jan. 7.
"We wanted someone who had a lot of knowledge about the entire county, not just the fifth district," Adams says. "Kate came out as the clear top choice."
District 5 includes a broad swath of coastal Monterey County, from Big Sur in the south to Monterey in the north, unincorporated Pebble Beach as well as all of Carmel Valley and the Highway 68 corridor.
Daniels ran Adams's successful 2016 campaign for county supervisor, then became the supervisor's chief of staff for three years. After she left that job and served as interim executive director of the nonprofit Gathering for Women last year. She currently works as the Big Sur sustainable tourism destination stewardship plan coordinator for Beyond Green Travel.
Daniels is also the current president of Democratic Women of Monterey County and is a member of the board of the Carmel Valley Association.
Adams received five applications for the opening. The other applicants were Marc Del Piero, a former Monterey County supervisor and planning commissioner who currently works as a federal bankruptcy trustee; David Stocker, who serves on the Appeals Board for the city of Monterey and formerly served on the city's Planning Commission and Architectural Review Board; Susan Selix, an attorney who is active in Monterey County Democratic Party activities; and attorney Deborah Mall, who represents various public agencies including the cities of Marina and San Juan Bautista.
"I have advised planning commissions for 25 years," Mall wrote in her application. "I want to serve my community and give back."
Adams says they determined Mall would have too many conflicts of interest, but agreed to keep her name in contention for other appointed positions that become open.
"In my role in the Fifth District supervisor's office, I learned firsthand why the planning process is critical to Monterey County's long-term economic and environmental health," Daniels wrote in her application.
"I realize the Planning Commission is one of the county's most important appointed commissions…I will always do my best to make ethical decisions in the public's best interest that builds the public's confidence in Monterey County's planning process."
