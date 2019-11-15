Frankie died on November 15, 2019.
He went peacefully, on his dog bed on the green carpet he regularly slept on.
He was 11 years old.
Frankie was known to many as he was the office dog at Monterey County Weekly.
He would patiently look through the window of The Press Club waiting for his ‘Alpha’s’ meetings to end, and when he saw him leave the cafe, he’d try to time it to greet Alpha as he was walking in the front door.
It was clear Frankie had a fabulous life, living in both the dog world and having a large number of human contacts, relations and friends.
He was an American Bulldog, adopted out
of a shelter in Chapel Hill, NC by a college senior who lived in an apartment — where no pets were allowed (but she couldn’t bare to see Frankie go unadopted). The girl’s father freaked out when he heard the news and told his daughter not to get attached, that Frankie had to go to another home since she had neither the time nor the place for such a pet. Frankie, clever as he was, was soon flying to the west coast with the daughter’s father, who fell for Frankie in their first encounter.
Frankie lived an adventurous life in Carmel Valley.
Frankie was curious, and a great family dog. He was a fierce lover, super sweet.
So, too, he was mischievous, filled with personality, and a sense of humor (seemingly chuckling — in sync with the good jokes and when the humans were laughing).
Frankie was also a very strong 100-pound dog. He learned how to triangulate when hunting squirrels, and seemed to have no fear when battling racoons or treeing bobcats who ventured onto his property. Neighborhood dogs were on the alert for Frankie.
Frankie spent part of his last day under an olive tree, and walked on his own slowly that last day into the house, a perfectly sweet ending to a dog surrounded by love.
In honor of Frankie’s life and passing, it’s suggested to read Pablo Neruda’s poem, A Dog Has Died
Friends of Frankie are encouraged to make a donation in his honor to any organization in Monterey County Gives!