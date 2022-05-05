The long and winding road trip came to an end on Saturday night, April 30, in San Antonio.
In their inaugural foray into USL Championship soccer, Monterey Bay showed promise at times and claimed a 3-2 win over Oakland Roots SC in the third week. But they dropped the final three matches of the seven-game road swing by a combined score of 14-1.
“There are just little moments where we’re not clean enough yet,” said goalkeeper Dallas Jaye following a 5-0 pasting at El Paso Locomotive FC on April 9. “So we’re frustrated.”
The squad that takes to the pitch at home for the first time in its history on Saturday, May 7 – in the newly reconstructed Cardinale Stadium on the CSU Monterey Bay campus – has been through an emotional wringer full of close calls and improvisation. A potential draw at Colorado Springs in March turned against Monterey Bay when a wide shot deflected just inside the left post to give Switchbacks FC a 1-0 win. At San Antonio last weekend, none of the team’s center backs were available. The result was a 6-0 defeat.
Monterey Bay’s struggles in the three most recent games have been due largely to injuries and red card suspensions. When they traveled to El Paso, for example, the squad was without six of its key players.
The team looked strong in the four contests at the start of the season. Apart from the first half of the opener at Phoenix when “there were a little jitters” – defender Hugh Roberts’ words – Monterey Bay was always in contention.
Phoenix Rising FC was on top 4-0 at halftime on MBFC’s first-ever game. Then the squad scored twice after the break – Seku Conneh recording the initial goal – for a respectable 4-2 performance. Next came the 1-0 squeaker in Colorado, the win at Oakland and a 2-1 loss in Sacramento.
Edging out Oakland marked a milestone. Chase Boone scored twice to keep things level. He would also step into goal when Rafael Díaz went down with an injury and the team had used up its substitutions.
After an $11 million renovation, Cardinale Stadium now has a verdant carpet of green turf that fits FIFA standards. This week the team held practice under the new lights to prepare for the long awaited game. The historic kickoff is set for 7pm.
MONTEREY BAY FC plays against Las Vegas Lights FC at 7pm Saturday, May 7 at Cardinale Stadium, 4111 2nd Ave., Seaside. $5-$145. 324-2560, montereybayfc.com.
