Find more on the stories featured in today's newscast:
- A vote on police funding reveals a change in dynamics on Salinas City Council.
- A new lobbying mission launches to convince the VA to open its pharmacy at the Marina clinic.
- Developers ask to overturn historic preservation rulings in downtown Monterey, eyeing a potential new brewery.
