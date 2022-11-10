BOTTOMS UP… The much-anticipated opening of the Oldtown Salinas location of Alvarado Street Brewery (301 Main St.) is on the calendar at last: 4-9pm Friday-Sunday, Nov. 18-20. 800-3332, asb.beer.
PREPARE WITH PIE… Save yourself the work of making a pie for Thanksgiving and let Alta Bakery take care of it. The bakery is currently taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies to be picked up on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 22 or 23. Pick a pumpkin pie, apple galette, pecan honey pie – or all three. Order in the bakery or by email at info@altamonterey.com. 502 Munras Ave., Monterey. 920-1018, altamonterey.com.
LEAVE IT TO THE PROS… While you’re picking up pie, you can also pick up everything else – let Elroy’s Fine Foods take care of it. Order an entirely pre-prepared meal to heat and enjoy at home, with oven-roasted turkey and many sides to feed two people for $112. Pre-order at bit.ly/ElroysTgiving2022 for pick up on Tuesday or Wednesday, Nov. 22 or 23. 15 Soledad Drive, Monterey. 373-3737, elroysfinefoods.com.
ART OF THE SMALL BITE… Learn to cook hor d’oeuvres and petit fours just in time for the holidays. Chef Ben Spungin at Cella Restaurant hosts a cooking class on Sunday, Nov. 13. Spend two hours learning the art of making small dishes while sipping a glass of wine. You’ll also get to sample and take home the goods and recipes. Purchase tickets ($175) at bit.ly/CellaHolidayCookingClass. 525 Polk St, Monterey. 920-1046, cellarestaurant.com.
EARLY BIRD GETS THE TURKEY… If you’d rather get your gobble day grub on early, head to Pacific’s Edge at the Hyatt Carmel Highlands on Thursday, Nov. 24 for a Thanksgiving brunch. They’ll serve a four-course brunch from 10:30am-2:30pm and while the hours are not traditional, the courses are. Between the butternut squash soup, hand-carved turkey, pumpkin pie and more, you’ll get all the staples for $75 per person. Reservations are recommended. 120 Highlands Drive, Carmel. 620-1234, hyatt.com.
SPECIALS TO SIP… It’s fall at Castle Rock Cafe & Mercantile. Enjoy a pumpkin chai, cookie dough cold brew, birthday latte or cookie butter latte alongside home goods and gifts. 667 Highway 68, Salinas. 998-7187, castlerockcafe.com.
