Mosquito Abatement: An Ounce of Prevention is Worth a Pound of Cure

Spring is the prime time for mosquito awareness. There is a lot to be prepared for, especially as summer comes around. These little, blood sucking insects are about as annoying as they come, are known to carry diseases like West Nile Virus or in some cases Dengue Fever but there is plenty you can do to avoid dealing with them.
The North Salinas Valley Mosquito Abatement District, which focuses on educating the public and helping control the mosquito population is here to help. “The District’s primary focus is to control mosquitoes,” says District Manager and Biologist Ken Klemme, “we do so in the most cost effective way with the safest treatments possible.” They want you to stay aware of any possible mosquito populations and report them to help eliminate the issue.
The most important part about mosquito awareness is prevention. Making sure that you do everything you can to keep these bugs from even breeding or existing in the first place. There is plenty to be done to make sure you keep them from growing.
Ensuring that you create a relatively mosquito free environment can be easier than you think. Standing water is your enemy when it comes to mosquitoes. This is where they breed and their larvae grow. Plenty of people like to collect rain water on their property and that is fine. Any buckets or containers that collect rain should stay covered. Items like pools and ponds can be trickier when covering or emptying them is not an option. The chlorine in pools is enough to keep mosquitoes from breeding, but if you have an empty pool that collects water you could be in a completely different position.
Luckily the NSVMD has your back. They have a variety of services that they offer for free to residents of North Monterey County.
From spraying for mosquitos, to mowing overgrown public property, or more, NSVMD has many solutions. For your old pool or pond they can provide mosquito fish to control any breeding. Mosquito fish will eat the larvae and keep them from growing to adulthood. They are very low maintenance and don’t even need to be fed any additional food to survive. It’s a simple, no cost way to keep these nasty bugs from showing up on your property.
If you live adjacent to another property such as public land or a neighbor that has its own mosquito issue this can pose another problem. Oftentimes, with government owned land, they can be unaware that they have a mosquito issue at all, and they rely on public feedback to let them know. So if you notice an issue like this it is important to report it to NSVMD so they can take care of the problem.
If you have a neighbor with a mosquito issue, NSVMD allows you to report it to them and they will take care of the issue confidentially. Once again this is a free service, included in property taxes, so there is no need to worry about incurring a cost.
NSVMD uses soil based bacteria pesticides to control mosquito populations. There is no harm further up the food chain and it's harmless to humans. The pesticide can be applied by truck, ATV and now with drones to treat hard-to-reach locations.
Elkhorn Slough is one of the largest areas that NSVMD treats. It’s tidal estuaries make for perfect mosquito breeding habitat. “The mosquitoes out in the slough are aggressive day biting mosquitoes,” Says Klemme, “although they are not known to carry disease they are very persistent and can travel long distances.”
No matter where the issue is, the NSVMD is equipped to take care of it. In their garage there is a bevy of trucks, amphibious vehicles and drones. From Elkhorn Slough to your backyard they are ready to spray for these biting insects. For over 70 years they have been serving Northern Monterey County, and they carry out thousands of treatments each year. They have the experience and the equipment necessary to take care of the problems.
From mosquito fish to drones, there are plenty of ways to take care of a mosquito problem. What is most important is staying vigilant and aware of possible problems. Any time you sense a mosquito issue you should contact the NSVMD to find out what to do next. They have plenty of solutions and are eager to help the public. So take stock of your property and see what you can do to prevent the problem before it gets out of hand. It’s definitely worth avoiding the itchy little bites.
North Salinas Valley Mosquito Abatement District can be reached at (831) 422-6438
