It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us.
-Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities, 1859
That Charles Dickens could write such timeless and telling words in the opening of his novel A Tale of Two Cities, 162 years ago, that could have easily been written about life in 2021, is a testament to the staying power of the prolific author’s work. Today Dickens has a following of devoted fans around the world in numerous organizations dedicated to reading and rereading his works—including one very active group in Pacific Grove now celebrating 30 years.
On a recent dark December evening in P.G., about 15 members and visitors were gathered inside the historic home of Beth Penney, founder of the Monterey Peninsula Dickens Fellowship. It’s one of 59 active groups with official charters from the 119-year-old Dickens Fellowship headquartered in London. The Peninsula group was gathered for its annual Victorian-themed Christmas party where guests were encouraged to come dressed in 19th-century dress.
Penney, a composition instructor at Monterey Peninsula College, started the group in 1991 after having attended the annual Dickens Universe conference at UC Santa Cruz. (That conference is now in its 41st year.) She had been a fan of Dickens since her mother, also a fan, gave Penney a novel when she was a young girl. (Coincidentally, Penney was born on Dickens’ birthday, Feb. 7.)
“I liked being with others who enjoyed talking about Dickens and thought, why not get a group together to do it more than one week per year?” Penney says. She invited some friends and they began meeting weekly, first reading The Pickwick Papers.
The group votes on what novel, collection of short stories or biography of Dickens to read for the year, discussing it chapter by chapter once a month. They’ve read some of his works more than once. This year they are reading A Tale of Two Cities, which they started pre-pandemic in 2019 then picked up again in 2021. They break from the discussion in December for the Christmas party, and again in February to celebrate Dickens’ birthday at a local pub.
There are nearly 30 dues-paying members in the fellowship. “I’m just amazed at the support that the group has continued to get over the years,” says Penney. In addition to serving as its leader, she also produces the group’s monthly newsletter, “The Mutual Friend,” named after Dickens’ last novel, Our Mutual Friend.
Elaine Ewen, of Carmel, joined the group about 29 years ago, after she moved from Los Angeles where she was in another Dickens Fellowship. “It’s a sociable group. We do a lot more socializing than reading,” she says.
Longtime member Janet Bruman resisted Penney’s invitations for many years. Then Bruman said, “If you ever read a biography, I’ll join you.” That was 20 years ago. “It didn’t make me like Dickens as a person. He was a pretty despicable human, but I grew to appreciate his writing,” Bruman says.
As much of a “cad” as Dickens was, according to Bruman, Dickens did have a heart for women and children in need, Penney explained to guests. Every year they vote on local charities to donate part of their treasury to, with members chipping in. After a spirited discussion, the members voted to donate to Gathering for Women, the safe parking program One Starfish, and the Food Bank for Monterey County. “I think if Dickens had been sitting in this room, he’d be very happy with this discussion,” Penney said.
It’s hard not to ask a group of Dickens fans at Christmastime what they think of A Christmas Carol, one of Dickens’ most famous works that’s been remade, copied and spoofed hundreds of times. The adaptation that some members like best is the 1938 U.S. film starring Reginald Owen. For Penney, her favorite version is the original book, which “has a timeless message,” she says. “It goes without saying. People keep coming back to it.”
