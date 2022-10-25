An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale shook Central California this morning, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
The quake was centered southeast of San Jose, and hit just after 11:42am.
A seismically active region, earthquakes are common in coastal California, and statewide building codes have long been in place to mitigate the risk to structures.
The last time a major earthquake caused significant damage in the region was the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989. That quake was centered in the Santa Cruz Mountains, and caused major property damage throughout the Central Coast, including to the San Francisco Bay Bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.