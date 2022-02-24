FOR NOW, MASKS MAY ONLY BE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED IN INDOOR PUBLIC SPACES FOR FULLY VACCINATED PEOPLE per the California Department of Public Health, but not everyone is ready to go barefaced. That aside, everyone is not able to go maskless in schools, long-term care facilities, jails and other facilities just yet. Monterey County officials still require masks inside county buildings, as do many businesses. And not to jinx anything, but new variants could mean the renewal of mask mandates.
As the story at left reports, masks work. The Bangladesh study is being widely referred to as solid research on the benefits of wearing masks compared to no masks, but it still doesn’t answer which masks are best. Early results of a U.S. Centers for Disease Control study released Feb. 11, based on research done in California between February and December 2021, show that by far the safest masks are well-fitting KN95 and N95, followed by hospital masks and then cloth masks.
The study was conducted by randomly selecting 652 Californians who received Covid-19 test results and then asking them about the mask usage. They compared those results to a control group of 1,176 participants who received negative test results and self-reported being in indoor public settings in the two weeks before the test. Always wearing a face mask in indoor public settings was associated with a lower risk of a positive test, compared to never wearing a mask.
The study also showed that wearing a KN95 or N95 mask lowered the odds of testing positive by 83 percent. A hospital mask lowered the odds by 66 percent and a cloth mask by 56 percent. The point is, the more filters in the mask, the less chance that the virus particles may infiltrate.
