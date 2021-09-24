Fall Arts Calendar MMA Monterey

Now through Jan. 9

Shadows from the Past: Sansei Artists and the American Concentration Camps Exhibit

This exhibit features the work of eight Japanese-American artists: Lydia Nakashima Degarrod, Reiko Fujii, Lucien Kubo, Wendy Maruyama, Tom Nakashima, Na Omi, Judy Shintani, Masako Takahashi and Jerry Takigawa. The exhibit’s curator is Gail Enns, a Californian determined to cast light into the dark history of 1942-1946 events and recognize them for what they were. The exhibit is another invitation for the American public to discuss U.S. Executive Order 9066, signed by FDR, that sent more than 120,000 Japanese-Americans to concentration camps. Each artist takes a unique approach to confronting that past. [AP]

Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org, viewable 11am-5pm Thursday-Saturday

SEPTEMBER

Now through Oct. 4

Motion Melodies by Laurent Davidson, From Daybreak To Twilight by Richard Tette and Transitions by Anne Downs and Noro Partido

Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 624-6176, carmelart.org

Now through Oct. 7

Center for Photographic Art’s 8x10 Fundraising Exhibition

Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org

Now through Oct. 9

Exhibit Color Duets by Kaffe Fassett and Erin Lee Gafill

Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org

Now through Oct. 10

the Wizard of Oz

The Western Stage (at Hartnell College), Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com

Now through Oct. 16

Both Ways Will Take You There exhibit with work by Sarah Klein and David Kwan

Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

Now through Oct. 24

Renaissance faire

Casa De Fruta, Hollister, norcalrenfaire.com, 10am-6pm weekends

Now through Oct. 31

A Timeless Spring Online Exhibit

Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

Now through Jan. 2

Trees, Chairs, and Power Lines by karen halverson Exhibit

Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org

Now and Ongoing

salvador dali exhibition

Monterey History and Art Association (inside Stanton Center), Monterey, 372-2608, mhaadali.com, 11am-8pm daily

Sept. 24 – 26

Hipnic XII music festival

Fernwood Resort, Big Sur, 667-2422, folkyeah.com

Sept. 24-25

Yee-Haw! with young performers

Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org, 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday

Sept. 25

Judy Collins

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Sept. 26

Blues in the Park

Laguna Grande Park, Seaside, 899-6800, ci.seaside.ca.us, 1-4:30pm

Sept. 30

Online Artist Talk: Raymond Thompson, Jr.

Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org, 5pm

Sept. 30

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives

Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org, 8pm

Sept. 30 – Oct. 17

Julius Caesar

Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 622-0100, pacrep.org, 7:30pm

OCTOBER

Fall Arts Calendar Poetry

Oct. 1 – 3

Monterey Poetry Festival

Poetry is there to celebrate in good times, and also to get us through the kinds of unsettling times we’ve all been through. In this weekend-long poetry festival, at least 15 poets are featured during three days. The opening night includes a fundraiser for No More Deaths, a humanitarian aid organization that seeks to end death and suffering in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands, and a back lot poetry open mic. Saturday is for CSU Monterey Bay poets, as well as an event titled: “Nepotism5: Poetry and our own inflated egos.” Bourka Collective host a poetry writing workshop on Sunday, and there is also a launch party for a mysterious new zine. [AP]

Old Capitol Books, Monterey, 747-1322, oldcapitolbooks.com

Oct. 1

The Wailin’ Jennys

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Oct. 1 – Oct. 31

The Rocky Horror Show!

Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com, 8pm plus midnight shows on Saturdays

Oct. 1 – 31

Haunted House and Pumpkin Patch

Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com, Fridays-Sundays

Oct. 3

Oktoberfest

Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com, 11am-5pm

Oct. 3

Blues in the Park

Laguna Grande Park, Seaside, 899-6800, ci.seaside.ca.us, 1-4:30pm

Fall Arts Calendar Mty Symphony

Oct. 6 – 7

Monterey Symphony’s Love Letter to Carmel

It’s the city of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s night in the spotlight. “We really wanted to perform and do something as sort of a thank you to Carmel,” says Nicola Reilly, executive director of the Monterey Symphony. “The Carmel community has just been so supportive this year.” This two-night pops concert performance, one night of which is already sold out, features work by composers who are from or have lived in Carmel and music from movie soundtracks that featured actors who lived in Carmel. It’s designed to be a night of light fun and thanks in the downtown Carmel’s Outdoor Forest Theater – and it will kick off the Symphony’s return to in-person performances. [TCL]

Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 646-8511, montereysymphony.org, 7pm

Oct. 7

Big Band Concert and Dance

Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley, 659-3115, hiddenvalleymusic.org, 7pm

Oct. 7

John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band

Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org, 7:30pm

Oct. 7 – 8

Sea Otter Classic

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, (800) 218-8411, seaotterclassic.com

Oct. 7 – 8

Altin Gün

Fernwood Resort, Big Sur, 667-2422, folkyeah.com, 10pm

Oct. 7 – Nov. 7

Paintings By Melissa Lofton

Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 624-6176, carmelart.org

Oct. 8

Los Vaqueros Hunting Club Traveling Band

Sol Treasures, King City, 386-9809, soltreasures.com, 6-8pm

Oct. 9

Grupo Firme concert

Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com, 2pm

Oct. 9

Lincoln Trio presented by Chamber Music Monterey Bay

Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org, 7:30pm

Oct. 9

Get The Led Out

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Oct. 10 – 11

Father John Misty and Jonathan Wilson

Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, henrymiller.org, 7pm

Oct. 12

Online Artist Talk: Katie Shapiro

Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org, noon

Oct. 13

Devendra Banhart

Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, henrymiller.org, 5:30pm

Oct. 14

Artist panel discussion

Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org, 7pm

Fall Arts Calendar Studio Tour

Oct. 16-17 and 23-24

Monterey County Artists Studio Tour

This self-guided tour of Monterey County artists studios and exhibition spaces is returning, after a long pandemic hiatus, for its 29th year. “It’s an opportunity for people to interface with artists – and that’s rarer than it may seem,” says artist Zoya Scholis, who has participated in similar events in a number of places. It is also, she says, a way for artists to feel community support – working as an artist can be isolating sometimes. If you want to support, and meet, your neighborhood artists, this event will provide two weekends to do so. (It’s also a chance to purchase art, if you wish, directly from the people who make it.) (TCL)

Various locations around Monterey County, artshabitat.org/studio-tour.html, 11am-5pm

Oct. 15 – 16

Rusty Roots Traveling Junk Show

Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, rustyrootsshow.com, 3-8pm Friday, 9am-3pm Sunday

Oct. 15 – 23

Schoolhouse Rock Live Too!

Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org, 7pm Fridays-Saturdays, 2pm Saturdays

Fall Arts Calendar Proxy War

Oct. 16 – Nov. 14

Exhibition: Justyna Badach, Proxy War

Justyna Badach is a Philadelphia-based, Soviet Union-born artist, educator and museum professional whose work is shaped by her experience as a refugee and stateless person. Her work has been shown extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad. Badach’s work examines history and male gaze. Proxy War consists of large-scale prints made with gunpowder. They depict scenes from the online archives of ISIS recruitment data streams, as well as American and Russian military propaganda. [AP]

Center for Photographic Arts, 625-5181, photography.org, virtual walk-through with the artist at 4pm

Oct. 16

Lantern Making Workshop

Monterey Museum of Art – La Mirada, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org, 1:30pm

Oct. 16

Demetri Martin

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Oct. 21

Christopher Cross

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Oct. 22-Nov. 7

Native Gardens

The Western Stage Studio Theatre (at Hartnell College), Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com

Oct. 23

Felipe Esparza

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Oct. 23 – Nov. 5

CARMEL BACH FESTIVAL

Sunset Center, Carmel, 624-1521, bachfestival.org

Oct. 24

 Carmel Music Society Presents Pianist George Li

Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-9938, carmelmusic.org, 3pm

Oct. 27

Online Book Launch: David Pace, Hawkeye

Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org, noon

Oct. 29

Sara Evans

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Oct. 30

Halloween Concert with Ensemble Monterey

First Presbyterian Church, Monterey, 333-1283, ensemblemonterey.org, 7pm

NOVEMBER

Nov. 4

Michael W. Smith: 35 Years With Friends

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 7:30pm

Nov. 4-29

Memorial Exhibition: Peter Plamondon

Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 624-6176, carmelart.org

Nov. 5-21

Cry Baby

The Western Stage (at Hartnell College), Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com

Nov. 6

Lewis Black

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Nov. 9 – 10

“A Rainbow in Curved Air” with Kikagaku Moyo

Fernwood Resort, 47200 Highway 1, Big Sur, 667-2422, folkyeah.com, noon Tuesday-11am Wednesday

Nov. 12

The Black Angels

Memorial Library, Big Sur, folkyeah.com, 7pm

Fall Arts Calendar Manhattan Players

Nov. 13

Manhattan Chamber Players

Excellent music performed by excellent musicians is the bar that this New York-based group sets. It’s an intentionally high bar, but they can reach it. Strings Magazine reports that a Manhattan Chamber Players show “felt refreshingly like an auditory version of a vertical wine tasting.” This is some of the really good stuff happening in chamber music, and Chamber Music Monterey Bay brings this group to town as part of their returning season. At this show, a quintet (out of the group’s 11 total members) plays works by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Franz Schubert. It should be something like a fine wine tasting for your ears. [SR]

7:30pm Saturday, Nov. 13. Sunset Center, San Carlos between 7th and 8th, Carmel. $48-$54. 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org

Nov. 13

Sol Treasures Gala

Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, King City, soltreasures.com, 5-10pm

Nov. 13

Standup with TammyTea Love, Aivy Cordova and Cynthia In Public

Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com, 8pm

Nov. 14

‘Befana: a Christmas Fable’ with Ensemble Monterey

First Presbyterian Church, Monterey, 333-1283, ensemblemonterey.org, 3pm

Nov. 18

Charley Crockett

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Nov. 19 – Dec. 19

Cabaret

Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com

Nov. 20

The Temptations

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Nov. 20-21

Strings{s} Theory Concert

Sunset Center, Carmel, 646-8511, montereysymphony.org, 3pm and 7:30pm

Nov. 20 – Dec. 30

International Juried Exhibition

Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org

Nov. 27

Tower of Power

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

DECEMBER

Dec. 2

Holiday Show: Gift-sized, Gift-priced Artwork

Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 624-6176, carmelart.org

Dec. 3

Camerata Singers

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Salinas, 642-2701, camerata-singers.org, 7:30pm

Dec. 3

Kathleen Madigan

Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm

Dec. 3 – 11

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org, 7pm Thursdays-Saturdays, 2pm Saturdays

Dec. 4

Camerata Singers

First Presbyterian Church, Monterey, 642-2701, camerata-singers.org, 2:30pm

Dec. 4

Damien Jurado and Okkervil River

Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, folkyeah.com, 4pm and 8pm

Dec. 5

Laura Marling

Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, folkyeah.com, 8pm

Dec. 10 – 11

Christmas in the Adobes

Throughout downtown Monterey, 649-7111, mshpa.org

Dec. 10 – 11

‘The Christmas Ballet’ by Smuin

Sunset Center, Carmel, (415) 912-1899, smuinballet.org, 7:30pm Friday, 2pm Saturday

Dec. 11

Monterey Japanese American Citizens League panel discussion

Virtual event, 648-8830, jaclmonterey.org, 10am

Dec. 13

Béla Fleck

Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org, 7:30pm

Dec. 17

Carmel Dance Festival’s Embodiology Showcase

Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley, 310-923-2766, carmeldancefestival.org, 7:30pm

Fall Arts Calendar First Night

Dec. 31

First Night Monterey

A sober New Year’s Eve party? If that sounds like a contradiction in terms, let us persuade you that this is a seriously fun celebration, with tens of thousands of people of all ages taking to the streets of downtown Monterey for live music and performances, dancing, food and an all-around good time. It’s a great showing for the local creative community on multiple walls and stages, and it’s been happening locally for 29 years ever since Paulette Lynch and Ken Peterson decided to take a cue from a similar concept in Boston, offering an artistic (and alcohol-free) alternative to New Year’s Eve parties that are heavy on booze and light on, well, everything else. After a hiatus due to Covid-19, First Night is back for 2021-22, with a fitting theme of “New Beginnings.” Simply arriving at a new year is cause for celebration in times like these, and gathering again with artists and performers and neighbors is a bonus. [SR]

Various venues throughout downtown Monterey, 373-4778, firstnightmonterey.org, 2pm-midnight

