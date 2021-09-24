Now through Jan. 9
Shadows from the Past: Sansei Artists and the American Concentration Camps Exhibit
This exhibit features the work of eight Japanese-American artists: Lydia Nakashima Degarrod, Reiko Fujii, Lucien Kubo, Wendy Maruyama, Tom Nakashima, Na Omi, Judy Shintani, Masako Takahashi and Jerry Takigawa. The exhibit’s curator is Gail Enns, a Californian determined to cast light into the dark history of 1942-1946 events and recognize them for what they were. The exhibit is another invitation for the American public to discuss U.S. Executive Order 9066, signed by FDR, that sent more than 120,000 Japanese-Americans to concentration camps. Each artist takes a unique approach to confronting that past. [AP]
Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org, viewable 11am-5pm Thursday-Saturday
SEPTEMBER
Now through Oct. 4
Motion Melodies by Laurent Davidson, From Daybreak To Twilight by Richard Tette and Transitions by Anne Downs and Noro Partido
Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 624-6176, carmelart.org
Now through Oct. 7
Center for Photographic Art’s 8x10 Fundraising Exhibition
Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org
Now through Oct. 9
Exhibit Color Duets by Kaffe Fassett and Erin Lee Gafill
Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org
Now through Oct. 10
the Wizard of Oz
The Western Stage (at Hartnell College), Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com
Now through Oct. 16
Both Ways Will Take You There exhibit with work by Sarah Klein and David Kwan
Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
Now through Oct. 24
Renaissance faire
Casa De Fruta, Hollister, norcalrenfaire.com, 10am-6pm weekends
Now through Oct. 31
A Timeless Spring Online Exhibit
Carl Cherry Center for the Arts, Carmel, 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
Now through Jan. 2
Trees, Chairs, and Power Lines by karen halverson Exhibit
Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org
Now and Ongoing
salvador dali exhibition
Monterey History and Art Association (inside Stanton Center), Monterey, 372-2608, mhaadali.com, 11am-8pm daily
Sept. 24 – 26
Hipnic XII music festival
Fernwood Resort, Big Sur, 667-2422, folkyeah.com
Sept. 24-25
Yee-Haw! with young performers
Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org, 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday
Sept. 25
Judy Collins
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Sept. 26
Blues in the Park
Laguna Grande Park, Seaside, 899-6800, ci.seaside.ca.us, 1-4:30pm
Sept. 30
Online Artist Talk: Raymond Thompson, Jr.
Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org, 5pm
Sept. 30
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives
Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org, 8pm
Sept. 30 – Oct. 17
Julius Caesar
Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 622-0100, pacrep.org, 7:30pm
OCTOBER
Oct. 1 – 3
Monterey Poetry Festival
Poetry is there to celebrate in good times, and also to get us through the kinds of unsettling times we’ve all been through. In this weekend-long poetry festival, at least 15 poets are featured during three days. The opening night includes a fundraiser for No More Deaths, a humanitarian aid organization that seeks to end death and suffering in the U.S.-Mexico borderlands, and a back lot poetry open mic. Saturday is for CSU Monterey Bay poets, as well as an event titled: “Nepotism5: Poetry and our own inflated egos.” Bourka Collective host a poetry writing workshop on Sunday, and there is also a launch party for a mysterious new zine. [AP]
Old Capitol Books, Monterey, 747-1322, oldcapitolbooks.com
Oct. 1
The Wailin’ Jennys
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Oct. 1 – Oct. 31
The Rocky Horror Show!
Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com, 8pm plus midnight shows on Saturdays
Oct. 1 – 31
Haunted House and Pumpkin Patch
Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com, Fridays-Sundays
Oct. 3
Oktoberfest
Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com, 11am-5pm
Oct. 3
Blues in the Park
Laguna Grande Park, Seaside, 899-6800, ci.seaside.ca.us, 1-4:30pm
Oct. 6 – 7
Monterey Symphony’s Love Letter to Carmel
It’s the city of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s night in the spotlight. “We really wanted to perform and do something as sort of a thank you to Carmel,” says Nicola Reilly, executive director of the Monterey Symphony. “The Carmel community has just been so supportive this year.” This two-night pops concert performance, one night of which is already sold out, features work by composers who are from or have lived in Carmel and music from movie soundtracks that featured actors who lived in Carmel. It’s designed to be a night of light fun and thanks in the downtown Carmel’s Outdoor Forest Theater – and it will kick off the Symphony’s return to in-person performances. [TCL]
Outdoor Forest Theater, Carmel, 646-8511, montereysymphony.org, 7pm
Oct. 7
Big Band Concert and Dance
Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley, 659-3115, hiddenvalleymusic.org, 7pm
Oct. 7
John Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas Band
Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org, 7:30pm
Oct. 7 – 8
Sea Otter Classic
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, (800) 218-8411, seaotterclassic.com
Oct. 7 – 8
Altin Gün
Fernwood Resort, Big Sur, 667-2422, folkyeah.com, 10pm
Oct. 7 – Nov. 7
Paintings By Melissa Lofton
Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 624-6176, carmelart.org
Oct. 8
Los Vaqueros Hunting Club Traveling Band
Sol Treasures, King City, 386-9809, soltreasures.com, 6-8pm
Oct. 9
Grupo Firme concert
Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, montereycountyfair.com, 2pm
Oct. 9
Lincoln Trio presented by Chamber Music Monterey Bay
Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org, 7:30pm
Oct. 9
Get The Led Out
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Oct. 10 – 11
Father John Misty and Jonathan Wilson
Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, henrymiller.org, 7pm
Oct. 12
Online Artist Talk: Katie Shapiro
Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org, noon
Oct. 13
Devendra Banhart
Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, henrymiller.org, 5:30pm
Oct. 14
Artist panel discussion
Monterey Museum of Art, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org, 7pm
Oct. 16-17 and 23-24
Monterey County Artists Studio Tour
This self-guided tour of Monterey County artists studios and exhibition spaces is returning, after a long pandemic hiatus, for its 29th year. “It’s an opportunity for people to interface with artists – and that’s rarer than it may seem,” says artist Zoya Scholis, who has participated in similar events in a number of places. It is also, she says, a way for artists to feel community support – working as an artist can be isolating sometimes. If you want to support, and meet, your neighborhood artists, this event will provide two weekends to do so. (It’s also a chance to purchase art, if you wish, directly from the people who make it.) (TCL)
Various locations around Monterey County, artshabitat.org/studio-tour.html, 11am-5pm
Oct. 15 – 16
Rusty Roots Traveling Junk Show
Monterey County Fair and Event Center, Monterey, 372-5863, rustyrootsshow.com, 3-8pm Friday, 9am-3pm Sunday
Oct. 15 – 23
Schoolhouse Rock Live Too!
Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org, 7pm Fridays-Saturdays, 2pm Saturdays
Oct. 16 – Nov. 14
Exhibition: Justyna Badach, Proxy War
Justyna Badach is a Philadelphia-based, Soviet Union-born artist, educator and museum professional whose work is shaped by her experience as a refugee and stateless person. Her work has been shown extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad. Badach’s work examines history and male gaze. Proxy War consists of large-scale prints made with gunpowder. They depict scenes from the online archives of ISIS recruitment data streams, as well as American and Russian military propaganda. [AP]
Center for Photographic Arts, 625-5181, photography.org, virtual walk-through with the artist at 4pm
Oct. 16
Lantern Making Workshop
Monterey Museum of Art – La Mirada, Monterey, 372-5477, montereyart.org, 1:30pm
Oct. 16
Demetri Martin
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Oct. 21
Christopher Cross
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Oct. 22-Nov. 7
Native Gardens
The Western Stage Studio Theatre (at Hartnell College), Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com
Oct. 23
Felipe Esparza
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Oct. 23 – Nov. 5
CARMEL BACH FESTIVAL
Sunset Center, Carmel, 624-1521, bachfestival.org
Oct. 24
Carmel Music Society Presents Pianist George Li
Sunset Center, Carmel, 625-9938, carmelmusic.org, 3pm
Oct. 27
Online Book Launch: David Pace, Hawkeye
Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org, noon
Oct. 29
Sara Evans
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Oct. 30
Halloween Concert with Ensemble Monterey
First Presbyterian Church, Monterey, 333-1283, ensemblemonterey.org, 7pm
NOVEMBER
Nov. 4
Michael W. Smith: 35 Years With Friends
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 7:30pm
Nov. 4-29
Memorial Exhibition: Peter Plamondon
Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 624-6176, carmelart.org
Nov. 5-21
Cry Baby
The Western Stage (at Hartnell College), Salinas, 755-6816, westernstage.com
Nov. 6
Lewis Black
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Nov. 9 – 10
“A Rainbow in Curved Air” with Kikagaku Moyo
Fernwood Resort, 47200 Highway 1, Big Sur, 667-2422, folkyeah.com, noon Tuesday-11am Wednesday
Nov. 12
The Black Angels
Memorial Library, Big Sur, folkyeah.com, 7pm
Nov. 13
Manhattan Chamber Players
Excellent music performed by excellent musicians is the bar that this New York-based group sets. It’s an intentionally high bar, but they can reach it. Strings Magazine reports that a Manhattan Chamber Players show “felt refreshingly like an auditory version of a vertical wine tasting.” This is some of the really good stuff happening in chamber music, and Chamber Music Monterey Bay brings this group to town as part of their returning season. At this show, a quintet (out of the group’s 11 total members) plays works by Ralph Vaughan Williams and Franz Schubert. It should be something like a fine wine tasting for your ears. [SR]
7:30pm Saturday, Nov. 13. Sunset Center, San Carlos between 7th and 8th, Carmel. $48-$54. 625-2212, chambermusicmontereybay.org
Nov. 13
Sol Treasures Gala
Salinas Valley Fairgrounds, King City, soltreasures.com, 5-10pm
Nov. 13
Standup with TammyTea Love, Aivy Cordova and Cynthia In Public
Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com, 8pm
Nov. 14
‘Befana: a Christmas Fable’ with Ensemble Monterey
First Presbyterian Church, Monterey, 333-1283, ensemblemonterey.org, 3pm
Nov. 18
Charley Crockett
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Nov. 19 – Dec. 19
Cabaret
Paper Wing Theatre & Supper Club, Monterey, 905-5684, paperwing.com
Nov. 20
The Temptations
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Nov. 20-21
Strings{s} Theory Concert
Sunset Center, Carmel, 646-8511, montereysymphony.org, 3pm and 7:30pm
Nov. 20 – Dec. 30
International Juried Exhibition
Center for Photographic Art, Carmel, 625-5181, photography.org
Nov. 27
Tower of Power
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
DECEMBER
Dec. 2
Holiday Show: Gift-sized, Gift-priced Artwork
Carmel Art Association, Carmel, 624-6176, carmelart.org
Dec. 3
Camerata Singers
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Salinas, 642-2701, camerata-singers.org, 7:30pm
Dec. 3
Kathleen Madigan
Golden State Theatre, Monterey, 649-1070, goldenstatetheatre.com, 8pm
Dec. 3 – 11
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Ariel Theatrical, Salinas, 775-0976, arieltheatrical.org, 7pm Thursdays-Saturdays, 2pm Saturdays
Dec. 4
Camerata Singers
First Presbyterian Church, Monterey, 642-2701, camerata-singers.org, 2:30pm
Dec. 4
Damien Jurado and Okkervil River
Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, folkyeah.com, 4pm and 8pm
Dec. 5
Laura Marling
Henry Miller Memorial Library, Big Sur, 667-2574, folkyeah.com, 8pm
Dec. 10 – 11
Christmas in the Adobes
Throughout downtown Monterey, 649-7111, mshpa.org
Dec. 10 – 11
‘The Christmas Ballet’ by Smuin
Sunset Center, Carmel, (415) 912-1899, smuinballet.org, 7:30pm Friday, 2pm Saturday
Dec. 11
Monterey Japanese American Citizens League panel discussion
Virtual event, 648-8830, jaclmonterey.org, 10am
Dec. 13
Béla Fleck
Sunset Center, Carmel, 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org, 7:30pm
Dec. 17
Carmel Dance Festival’s Embodiology Showcase
Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley, 310-923-2766, carmeldancefestival.org, 7:30pm
Dec. 31
First Night Monterey
A sober New Year’s Eve party? If that sounds like a contradiction in terms, let us persuade you that this is a seriously fun celebration, with tens of thousands of people of all ages taking to the streets of downtown Monterey for live music and performances, dancing, food and an all-around good time. It’s a great showing for the local creative community on multiple walls and stages, and it’s been happening locally for 29 years ever since Paulette Lynch and Ken Peterson decided to take a cue from a similar concept in Boston, offering an artistic (and alcohol-free) alternative to New Year’s Eve parties that are heavy on booze and light on, well, everything else. After a hiatus due to Covid-19, First Night is back for 2021-22, with a fitting theme of “New Beginnings.” Simply arriving at a new year is cause for celebration in times like these, and gathering again with artists and performers and neighbors is a bonus. [SR]
