Allen Fuhs did not plan on becoming a rocket scientist. Nor did he plan on becoming a philanthropist. He has, however, done both, even if at 93, he still sounds somewhat surprised at the turns his life took along the way.
His turn toward aerospace engineering came about because of scholarship availability. His philanthropy started with the simple motivation of a tax break. Incidental as each may have been, they’ve become defining features of Fuhs and his legacy.
“I blundered into a career,” Fuhs says.
Perhaps blundering isn’t what comes to mind when you think “rocket scientist.” But it’s a reminder that opportunity can open up all kinds of unexpected doors, and Fuhs’ journey is not entirely unlike the journey of the nonprofit Community Foundation for Monterey County, through which Fuhs has given grants to create paid internships for students of scientific journalism.
The foundation itself celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, and also came from relatively humble beginnings, with a mission to acquire adobes in downtown Monterey to protect them from development. Today, the foundation has $307 million in assets, has made more than $205 million in cumulative grants and is the region’s go-to entity in times of crisis, launching a Covid-19 relief fund ($3.1 million and counting has been granted) and a wildfire relief fund (which has granted $474,000 and counting) this year. Last year, CFMC granted $19.4 million, its largest grant-making year ever, and this year is on track to break that record by about 40 percent.
“It’s our 75th year, and we were supposed to be celebrating, we were going to have a big dinner about three weeks ago,” says Dan Baldwin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Monterey County. “But there’s no greater proof of the founders’ vision than our 75th year.”
FUHS’ STORY BEGINS IN 1927, WHEN HE WAS BORN ON A HOMESTEAD IN WYOMING. His family moved often in his youth – to Southern California, then to Nebraska during the Depression, eventually landing in Gallup, New Mexico for Fuhs’ high school years.
His father worked the railroads, meaning he traveled extensively. His older brother was in the Navy in World War II, leaving 15-year-old Fuhs and his mom alone in Gallup to support themselves. Together, they ran a gas station on Highway 66, his mother pumping gas, Fuhs learning the basics of auto repair in the afternoon and evening.
“Then Harry Truman was ready to draft me, and I didn’t want to go into the Army, so I joined the NROTC (Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps) and had four years of sea duty during the Korean War.”
Afterward, it was time to attend college, and Fuhs enrolled at the California Institute of Technology, and chose a major. “I picked mechanical engineering because I thought that was closest to cars,” he says.
Fuhs is matter-of-fact when he talks about the trajectory of his studies and career: “The reason I became a rocket scientist is because there were scholarships at Caltech, funded by the Guggenheim Foundation, for people who wanted to study rockets. I wanted a scholarship, so I became a rocket scientist.”
Did Fuhs himself ever consider going to space? He laughs at the question. “When I was in the Navy, I decided to become a naval aviator. After I about killed myself several times, I concluded it was safer if I wasn’t a naval aviator. So I resigned, and went back to sea duty.”
He went on to work for the Air Force, designing intercontinental ballistic missiles, then for 21 years was a professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, where he became the first chair of the Space Systems Academic Group at NPS, designing the curriculum from scratch. In 1990, he received the U.S. Navy Distinguished Civilian Service Award for his work at NPS.
In 1986, Fuhs was elected president of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and served on the board for 10 years.
After retiring from NPS in 1987, he went on to work for Orbital Sciences Corporation (later succeeded by Northrop Grumman), helping to design and test instrumentation for NASA in the Mojave Desert. He also served on Vice President Dan Quayle’s Space Policy Advisory Board for the National Space Council. He’s authored some 120 technical articles, and served as chief scientist at Aero-Propulsion Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
This distinguished career, from someone who claims to have blundered into it. “I had hands-on experience running a service station – fixing dead batteries, changing fan belts. I was capable there, but I didn’t understand until I went to get an education,” Fuhs says.
That’s where he has focused in his charitable giving, but even that began as something of an accident. He was looking for a way to save on his income taxes, which he prepares himself. “There was something that said I could make a charitable contribution, it takes you out of the bracket. I said, ‘Oh the heck with it, I’ll just make a nice contribution.’”
He’d heard of UCLA’s “Grand Challenge” on depression, a campuswide research effort to treat the mental illness that afflicts an estimated 10 percent of adults. “I donated $20,000,” Fuhs says. “They invited my lady friend (Maxine Hoag) and I as donors. The interesting thing is, it turned out we were sitting there among people who donated $1 million or something like that.”
His interest in giving what he calls “modestly” and his interest in science continued. He has donated money and old movies from his collection to UCLA’s film archive – specifically, Fuhs wants someone to write a script for a silent Tarzan film – as well as funded paid internships for CSU Monterey Bay students in the sciences to train at KQED in science journalism.
“There are a lot of false things, like what people say about vaccines,” Fuhs says. “What was needed was people who knew both science and journalism.
“We have a lofty goal with our foundation: We’re going to change the world and make it better. We say that kind of tongue-in-cheek. But I do think students who acquire knowledge of how to communicate with the outside world in a persuasive way – in a small way, we’re helping out with democracy in the United States.”
THE FUHS FAMILY FOUNDATION IS A DONOR-ADVISED FUND AT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR MONTEREY COUNTY, one of roughly 200 such funds there. Instead of starting private foundations, donors can open their own fund with as little as $5,000, then use it to grant to whatever causes they wish to support. CFMC ensures nonprofit laws are followed, handles IRS reporting and nonprofit status, saves startup costs for the donor (who may be too small to create their own foundation, anyway) and increases investment returns by pooling together various funds. And it can help a donor, like Fuhs, invent a program that didn’t exist prior.
Beyond donor-advised funds, there are other categories, like special purpose funds (think fire relief or Covid-19 relief – or Monterey County Gives!, an annual partnership with the Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Monterey County Weekly, which launches Nov. 12) or “field of interest” funds that donate based on a particular mission or geography. The Siembra Latinos Fund, for instance, donates to efforts to empower Latinos in Monterey County; the Northern Monterey County Community Foundation supports regional projects, like maintenance at Pajaro Park and helping establish a food pantry in Aromas.
These are among some 550 funds in total, created by individuals, families or businesses, each with specific instructions to the Community Foundation for how to handle and channel the money. Those instructions may be general, such as to support the environment, or they may be specific, like college scholarships for employees of a certain business. The funds are all set up to receive donations in any amount from the public.
Before the Community Foundation for Monterey County came to hold $307 million in assets and handle hundreds of funds, it started 75 years ago with a much narrower vision: save the city of Monterey’s historic adobes.
It was 1945 when a who’s who list of Monterey Peninsula community leaders formed what was then called the Monterey Foundation. Signatories to the original founding documents included S.F.B. Morse, the founder of Pebble Beach; Carmel poet Robinson Jeffers; painter Armin Hansen; William R. Holman, who led the charge to build the highway that still bears his name; Margaret Jacks, who inherited multiple historic buildings and property from her father, David Jacks; and major Monterey property owner T.A. Work.
Their initial mission was to raise money to buy Casa Abrego, Casa Gutierrez and the Fremont Adobe in downtown Monterey, for purposes of preserving them as historic buildings. (All still stand.)
Next came acquisition, in 1948, of the lot next to California’s First Theater, for $3,500, which was then donated to California State Parks.
Fast-forward 30 years, when the direction for the foundation shifted to preserving not historic structures but open space. They raised money to help create Jacks Peak County Park. With donations from hundreds of people, the foundation acquired property near Cypress Point in Pebble Beach that came to be known as the S.F.B. Morse Preserve, located in the Del Monte Forest and still available to the public today. (All the foundation’s property in Pebble Beach would eventually be donated to the Del Monte Forest Foundation.)
Then in 1981, the foundation took a third major turn, toward a more expansive view. Full-time staff was hired for the first time ever, and in 1983 the name was changed to Community Foundation for Monterey County to reflect that broader scope.
Since 1981, the foundation has granted $205 million and counting, and it’s accredited by the Community Foundations National Standards Board. There are some 800 community foundations nationwide, and 1,200 globally.
“Community foundations are reflections of the philanthropic spirit of their communities,” Baldwin says. “They are all place-based, independent 501(c)(3)s. That means we need to tap into people’s philanthropic desires and interests. It’s a combination of being a good service provider to those people, and doing grant-making that affects some of the most pressing needs we have in Monterey County.”
Donors to the CFMC are mostly local people looking to make their community better – people giving cash or stock or property, in amounts large or small, with instructions to fund causes that align with their personal values. The recipients are nonprofit organizations large and small, and in some cases micro neighborhood-scale projects, like $2,500 to support a teen leadership council in Castroville and $3,000 for Friends of Marina Parks to make park improvements.
Another dimension is scholarships, with 51 different scholarship funds valued at over $8.2 million, and which give roughly $1.3 million to 375 Monterey County students per year.
CFMC partners with the College Futures Foundation on College Futures Monterey County, which gives out more than $1 million a year to students graduating from eight Monterey County high schools.
One of those scholarship recipients is Ismael Rocha, a 21-year-old who lives in King City.
ROCHA IS THE KIND OF ATHLETE WHO LOVES ALL SPORTS, COMPETITIVE OR NOT. He rides bikes for fun, and made a habit during the pandemic of driving to Clovis on Thursday nights in the summer for a non-sanctioned bike race through the streets, because a race he’d entered was canceled due to Covid-19. (He went to the semifinals, but missed the finals because he had to work.)
At King City High School, Rocha was a hurdler. After graduating, he returned as a volunteer track and field coach. He moved up to being a paid assistant coach and last season, was looking forward to watching his team make it in the Gabilan Division for the first time, after competing in smaller leagues for years. “They used to say, ‘King City, you’re a big fish in a small pond, come play with the big boys,’” Rocha says. “We finally had a shot within the big boys – no more small pond. We were in the ocean.” Then Covid-19 hit, and the season was canceled.
But Rocha is looking forward, not backward, as he prepares to graduate from CSUMB in spring 2021 with a degree in kinesiology. He’s considering graduate school as he explores career opportunities as a coach or physical education teacher.
When he does look backward to his early college semesters, he can barely believe the schedule he kept. He lived at home and drove to campus twice a week for classes, and worked 40 hours a week in the fields, waking up as early as 2am to harvest crops. He’d routinely go on four hours of sleep.
“It was a reminder that if I didn’t have a degree, this was the other option,” Rocha says of farm work. “It was a constant reminder: This is why you’re in school, you don’t want to be doing this.”
Yet he came close to not pursuing college. As a high school senior, Rocha hoped to go straight to a four-year school, and he applied to CSUMB and San Jose State. When it was the brink of decision time, he called a mentor at King City High School to say it didn’t look affordable. He was planning not to go.
“She set me up with the Community Foundation, where they walk you through the scholarship application process. There was $5,000 I could apply for twice, freshman and sophomore year, a total of $10,000. I was like, that’s going to offset so many costs for college. It literally changed my life.”
Part of the life-changing aspect came from meeting two of the dozens of donors behind the College Futures Fund. Steve and Marti Diamond, a property developer and a former yacht designer, respectively, attended a Community Foundation event in 2018 where Rocha spoke, and afterwards took him and his brother out to dinner at Tarpy’s Roadhouse. They continue to check in with each other, mostly by email, and the Diamonds ask him how class is going.
“They’re just genuinely nice people,” Rocha says. “You might imagine the people who donate are not, but they are genuine and kind.
“I was like, wow, people like this exist. And I can form a real relationship with them that is ongoing.”
STEVE AND MARTI DIAMOND, NOW OF CARMEL, BOTH BUILT SUCCESSFUL CAREERS THEMSELVES, but their origin stories have little similarity. Marti immigrated from El Salvador to Chicago, where she got her first job at age 12. She never had enough money to complete a college degree, though she took night classes periodically while working and also being a single parent. She says she’s not very booksmart, but she made her way in business by trial and error and learning from her mistakes. Her family was warm and hospitable, if poor – she remembers adding water to soup to make enough for whoever showed up, because everyone was always invited.
Steve, on the other hand, left a challenging home environment at age 15, on a mission to get a college education, and landed a scholarship to Tulane University, then went on to Stanford. What he didn’t have in family support, he made up for in education.
“My husband is just extremely intelligent,” Marti says. “I’m not this really intelligent high-IQ person; I have learned from doing.
“What is important to us is being able to pass the baton on to people we feel have similarities to what we have: being tenacious, working hard, looking at opportunities and being able to run with it.”
They first met Rocha in a big circle of College Futures recipients and donors, and saw those qualities in him right away. “He is a very self-assured, confident, outgoing leader,” Steve says.
Their Marti and Steve Diamond Charitable Foundation Fund, created in 2017, has supported education as well as more recently, Covid-19 testing for first responders and research on convalescent plasma treatment for the virus at UC San Francisco.
“It’s about how do you affect the world and make it a better place,” Marti says of their philanthropic philosophy. “Ismael has those qualities – wherever he goes, he’ll make the world a better place.”
IF THERE’S A THEME TO THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION’S 75 YEARS OF PHILANTHROPY, IT MIGHT BE CONNECTING PEOPLE TO EACH OTHER, even more than connecting people or causes to money. The theme emerges in different stories: Allen Fuhs, who himself attended college thanks to NROTC then chose his field based on a scholarship, went on in his 90s to create an internship to support a new generation of students.
Ismael Rocha, who thanks to a scholarship was able to attend college at all, has found a calling in mentoring other students. He coaches at his high school, and he now works for Education Talent Search, the same program that helped him prepare his college applications and financial aid applications, mentoring a younger generation of students. It’s the same kind of outreach work that helped show him a pathway to higher education just a few years ago. “I like working side by side with the teachers who were my mentors,” he says.
Rocha says he now dreams of someday starting his own nonprofit, a bicycling initiative to serve South Monterey County by giving away bikes. “Riding bikes is better than running,” he says. “You can actually go places and explore. But bikes are expensive – they cost a couple hundred dollars to get a decent bike – and that pushes people away from getting a bike, even for their own health.
“I want to do it for the young ones, and the teenagers.”
