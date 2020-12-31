Masked Up
We all got used to wearing masks pretty easily, after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control started recommending them in April. The transition to our masked life was confusing at first – Americans were initially told not to bother, and then to mask up or else, all of which led to a run on the medical-grade variety. So sometime in the spring, when it became clear that masks were here to stay, I took sartorial matters into my own hands. I found, downloaded and printed out a pattern. I broke out my mom’s old sewing machine, and every scrap of fun, colorful fabric I could find. And I started offering to make a mask for any friend or family member who asked, which turned out to be quite a few. It was time-consuming work to cut and sew the requisite layers of fabric, but it felt purposeful, and helpful, in a time filled with anxiety. And the best bit? I got to see my creations, in the wild, in pictures sent by loved ones from their shelter-in-place locations across the country. (TCL)
Flying Cars – – For Real
For as long as anyone can remember, the economy of Monterey County has depended on its two largest sectors: agriculture and tourism (with some military mixed in). That dependence leaves us vulnerable when one or both take a downturn. Also, while plenty of jobs are created by ag and hospitality, many are low-wage jobs. The hope of county leaders has long been to diversify the local economy. With proximity to Silicon Valley, tech had always seemed like a promising option, but it never seemed to materialize. Then at the very start of the year, a new hope emerged. Joby Aviation, a startup working to develop electric flying taxis with hundreds of millions of dollars to spend, decided it would locate its manufacturing center at the Marina Municipal Airport. This decision will mean hundreds of high-paying jobs – and the potential for a whole new tech-focused economic ecosystem for the region. Joby raised $580 in venture capital investment round led by Toyota, plus another $75 million from Uber, and intends to take aircraft to the sky by 2023. (AS)
Like a Weed
Even during shelter-in-place 1.0, when commerce came to a halt, cannabis dispensaries were deemed “essential businesses” and remained open. Cannabis only became legal for adult recreation in California in 2017, and three years later got to stay open during a massive shutdown. And while many other sectors are facing unprecedented losses, cannabis sales overall have climbed. Consider Thanksgiving Eve or Green Wednesday, the industry’s alternative to Black Friday – sales climbed 80 percent over last year. Data collected from dispensaries in 19 states shows a 14-percent revenue increase compared to 2019 with flower and cartridges/pens as the most popular buys. (CJ)
Can’t Stop Love
Immediate wedding plans were put asunder in March when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced large gatherings were limited, soon followed by Monterey County’s first shelter-in-place order. Couples were forced to postpone or cancel big ceremonies and receptions. (Although some scofflaws continued.) Some couples postponed the festivities while others simply eloped once the county was issuing marriage certificates again. Backyard, forest and beach weddings were everywhere. Letting friends and family in on the elopement through Facebook Live or Instagram stories became popular. As restrictions lifted somewhat, a few friends and family could be included in-person, with a meal outdoors at a local restaurant. “The term du jour is ‘micro-wedding,’” Patti Spears of Salinas-based Every Last Detail told the Weekly in June. “People will continue to get married, even if it’s not what they envisioned. Love will go on.” (PM)
The Show Goes On
Whether it is a single viewer in a gallery or a play that encourages audience participation, artists, musicians and other performers had to grapple with how to keep practicing their craft when performance venues and galleries shuttered in 2020. But in the solitude, creative people in Monterey County found several moments of introspection and renewed sense of productivity, and many found a way to go virtual. A group of woman artists found a new support system with each in a hybrid virtual-and-in-person exhibit in Carmel. Multimedia artist Mai Ryuno celebrated her three-year anniversary at Play Full Ground in Monterey without the fanfare, but instead is reimagining what closeness, communication and creativity really mean to her. The Monterey Symphony featured soloists in their Balcony Sessions. And organizations like Salinas Recreation and Community Services Department and Palenke Arts in Seaside kept culture, arts and learning in the lives of local kids. Salinas provided take-home activity boxes and Palenke Arts adapted their classes to distance learning. (MA)
Fire and Lightning and… Cartel
This summer saw dry conditions and a freak lightning storm that resulted in numerous wildfires starting and the worst fire year in California history. As if the terror of natural fires wasn’t enough, we also got one blaze that was started by arson, the Dolan Fire in Big Sur. The arrest of a suspect near the origin of the fire broke open the problem of organized crime and illegal cannabis operations on our public lands. When interrogated, the suspect said he was a backcountry cannabis grower and that he had started a fire at the site of a Big Sur cannabis grow in hope of concealing five murders he had committed. It’s unclear whether he did in fact kill any humans, but the district attorney is trying to pin the blame on him for the deaths of 11 condors. The fire devastated much of these majestic birds’ range, but the population is expected to rebound – and an animal cam star, a chick named Iniko, survived. (AS)
Eating In
To run a restaurant is to be a survivor, and this year, the industry repurposed again – and then again – for survival. First came takeout only, where even upscale restaurants were willing and able to hand over a pretty plate of food in a box. Then they built parklets – at great expense – with patio heaters sold out everywhere, awnings and tents put up that, in many cases, may have well been indoor dining. (Four walls, all rolled down? C’mon.) And now restaurants are struggling to survive and pivoting yet again; the latest shutdown order, which arrived amid skyrocketing Covid-19 rates and plummeting availability of ICU beds in the region, meant restaurant parklets and outdoor dining once again had to go away, and takeout has again become their only means of survival. Some restaurants have opted to close entirely through the holiday season. Our fondest wish: That once this is all over (that light at the end of that very long tunnel) that cities and the county allow those parklets to remain. Dining al fresco is a great and immediate way to bring life to the streets. (MD)
Stepping Up
If 2020 had an off-brand zodiac sign, it would be the Year of the Volunteer. The pandemic revealed massive gaps in social safety nets: whether it was waiting weeks (or sometimes months) for a stimulus or unemployment check; food insecurity, with food pantry lines longer than ever; houselessness; and others. Enter volunteers and mutual aid groups. The idea of mutual aid took off, the simple idea of neighbors helping neighbors – small localized efforts to make sure the people around us were safe and fed. Some groups – like Love Our Central Coast, ALL. IN. Monterey Coast and Big Sur Big Share – reached those in need with the efficiency that was demanded for immediate relief in some of hardest to reach places and populations. The efforts also revealed to everyone else how much work it is to officially run a nonprofit, especially from volunteers. Mutual aid groups were there from the beginning of the pandemic, through the August wildfires, mass unemployment and more. Big-time efforts by established nonprofits took off too: Community Foundation for Monterey County’s Covid-19 Relief Fund has raised $3.74 million and counting. (MA)
Furry Friends Forever
If shelter-in-place has been good for anyone, it’s been good for animals in need of adoption. SPCA Monterey County reports that the minute they post an animal for adoption, they receive multiple requests from prospective human parents. Puppies in particular generate hundreds of calls and emails, including from beyond Monterey County, as shelters strive to keep up with demand. Walking and hiking have been permitted in all iterations of shelter-in-place, meaning more miles for dogwalkers. And SPCA spokesperson Beth Brookhouser says overall, adoptions are down across species – cats, dogs, birds, horses – which is a good sign, meaning fewer people are surrendering their pets. (CJ)
Stardust
Here’s a once-in-6,800-years kind of event that happened in July 2020: A beautiful comet was visible from Earth. NEOWISE – that’s NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, named after the telescope that discovered it – streaked through the night sky just after sunset, its tail visible low on the horizon for days. Russ Walker, one of the NASA team members who helped launch NEOWISE (and WISE before it) worked at the Monterey Institute for Research in Astronomy. “We wanted to try to measure as many near-earth asteroids as we could,” Walker recalled. “We discovered over 100,000 of those; comets were fewer and farther between, probably only about 20.” According to NASA, it was 21 – and one was visible this year. (SR)
Praying on Screen
Churches, mosques, synagogues and all other places of worship went virtual this year. But that didn’t stop believers from attending services. In fact, many local houses of worship saw an increase of attendance when they switched to online services. Rabbi Bruce Greenbaum of Congregation Beth Israel in Carmel, for instance, reports that in the Before Times he’d expect about 50-70 people to attend a service, but now as many as 100 worshipers tune in via Zoom. Virtual services meant no excuses to not attend. There are of course, obvious downsides, like music. But religious leaders like Rev. Linda McConnell of Church of the Good Shepherd in Salinas are working out the kinks for their prerecorded services and are still keeping the musical side of faith alive and well. (MA)
Digital Penpals
One downside to having friends who live across the country and all over the world is that it’s hard to find time to spend with these people. Sure, we’ve got the technology. But time zones are tricky and, more than that, each disparate friend inevitably has a full social circle that is local to wherever they are. Zoom and social media are, in normal times, a poor substitute for meeting up with a friend to check out that cool new neighborhood restaurant. But what if Zoom is what you’ve got? I’ve noticed that all my friends’ lives have slowed down during the pandemic, and this is making it easier to find overlapping times to connect with loved ones far away. I imagine that things will soon be busier than ever again, so I’m relishing these moments while I can. (TCL)
Meeting Places
If there was a top phrase of 2020, it might be, “Can you hear me?” or “You need to unmute yourself.” It was not just families but also local governments that took to virtual meetings. In some cases, the new medium worked well, allowing people who normally couldn’t take off work or travel down to city hall to participate – they could listen in or call in to make comments. Pacific Grove saw an increase in younger residents with children who for the first time were able to call into Zoom meetings to share their opinions. It also opened access for people with physical limitations. On the other hand, it blocked people with limited computer skills or no internet access from participating. In some cases it was the technology that created issues. One Carmel resident complained to the Weekly she needed three devices – laptop, desktop and smartphone – to watch and participate in Carmel City Council meetings, streamed via Google Meet. One to watch the meeting, one to read the agenda and one to call in. (PM)
Power of the People
The problem was not new – that Black men are disproportionately shot and killed by police officers – but the widespread public awareness of this tragic fact and demands for systemic change swept the country in the historic rise of Black Lives Matter marches all over the nation. After a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, over Floyd’s protests, until he died, the event prompted widespread calls to defund the police. Thousands of protesters – many of them first-timers – donned masks and passed out hand sanitizer and marched in dozens of local events, demanding leaders listen. They sparked a dialogue that persists; in Seaside, the city council allocated $500,000 to increase social services outreach. In Pacific Grove, a petition is circulating to terminate an officer whose personal truck had offensive, militant bumper stickers. He remains under investigation, but meanwhile the city joined the Government Alliance on Race and Equity. (SR)
End of an Era
In 1994, the closure of Fort Ord came, if not as a surprise, then at least as a shock to the economy and to the identity of Monterey County. For the next few decades, the body tasked with deciding what to do with all land and liabilities left behind by the Army fell to the Fort Ord Reuse Authority. FORA was the government agency that everyone loved to hate. Its budget was bloated, its ability to make decisions hampered by a poor governance structure. Created by state legislation, FORA was supposed to dissolve and hand off its powers and responsibilities to local jurisdictions in 2014, but lawmakers decided to extend its sunset date by six years. As that new deadline approached, it seemed like another extension was in the pipeline. It never came. On June 30, 2020, FORA was no mora. (AS)
Postage Paid
When a presidential election year coincides with a pandemic – and the president of the United States who is seeking reelection deliberately stokes skepticism about the integrity of vote-by-mail ballots – it could have been a recipe for an electoral crisis. It began in May, with Donald Trump’s appointment of donor Louis DeJoy as postmaster general. DeJoy implemented controversial changes that resulted in mail slowdowns, prompting a congressional inquiry. His efforts to dismantle the U.S. Postal Service coincided with state policy decisions (and litigation) over how pandemic-era vote-by-mail ballots would be handled. Despite the challenges, more Americans voted in this presidential election than ever before. In California, every registered voter received an absentee ballot. Turnout was 80.7 percent – the highest in nearly 50 years. And Californians cast a record 15.4 million votes by mail. In Monterey County, where total turnout was 80.2 percent, vote-by-mail set a record of 74.7-percent participation. (SR)
Presidential Drama
Back in March, when President-elect Joe Biden was only Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden, a woman accused him of having sexually assaulted her in 1993. (He categorically denied it happened.) A former Senate aide to Biden, Tara Reade made an allegation that drew intense scrutiny into her life. Her name and face started to appear in the news, and it quickly dawned on some people in Monterey County that they knew her. The Weekly soon discovered that Reade’s local connections were extensive, and quite messy. She had been born here to a local artist. As an adult, she was an intern for Leon Panetta, and had worked for the YWCA, Hartnell College and Animal Friends Rescue Project. Several of her local endeavors ended in lawsuits or financial disputes. Reade also worked as an expert witness in domestic violence trials, testifying as to why some victims behave in seemingly irrational ways. As part of the media hailstorm, attorneys raised doubts about convictions that relied on her testimony as an expert witness, based on her false claims about her credentials and college degrees. The Monterey County District Attorney investigated Reade, but decided not to file perjury charges against her. (AS)
Wide Open Spaces
The indoors shut down, but outdoor spaces stayed open – and tourists flocked to Monterey County’s beaches, state parks, national park, national monument and other public lands throughout the pandemic, especially in the summer. “What we will see is a gravitation to the outdoors, to nature, to travel in connection to uncrowded places,” Costas Christ, founder and CEO of Beyond Green Travel and consultant behind the Big Sur Sustainable Tourism Destination Stewardship Plan told the Weekly in June. “Outside of urban areas we will see an increase in (visiting) natural areas. That’s an opportunity, but it’s also a concern.” It became a big concern for coastal communities that saw a huge influx of visitors. Big Sur especially felt the brunt from day trippers who, as Butch Kronlund, executive director of the Community Association of Big Sur said, were leaving “their brains in a jar at home.” (PM)
Pedal Power
One other form of getting outside that has soared in popularity – bike riding. Bike shops report that supply cannot keep up with relentless remand. Work Horse Bicycles in Monterey, for example, used to receive shipments of about 30 bikes a week. Now that’s down to just two or three, because manufacturers are so backed up.
“There are plenty of frames, but they are running low on a couple of small parts preventing a bike from being completed,” says Evan Rossow, a sales associate/mechanic at Work Horse. “Companies say they will be backlogged for the entirety of 2021.” (SR)
Drip, Drop
Dozens and, possibly, hundreds of people had cleared their schedule for the day. The California Coastal Commission had scheduled a special meeting on Sept. 17 for a hearing about the desalination plant California American Water is proposing to build on the edge of Marina. They knew they would need all day because that’s how long the discussion lasted the previous time the issue came before the commission. The marathon session was expected to feature a rehashing of arguments about the proposal, with one side saying it would harm Marina’s groundwater and overburden the city with industrial infrastructure and the other saying that desal is the best solution to the region’s water challenges. On the eve of the hearing, however, Cal Am withdrew its permit application. After years of fighting, the company said it wanted to wait and listen to Marina’s concerns over environmental justice. (AS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.