John Coltrane
Round About Midnight
Despite their intermittent difficulties, John Coltrane’s contributions to this 1957 recording by Miles Davis’ “first great quintet,” with covers of the Thelonious Monk classic “Round Midnight,” Dizzy Gillespie’s “Salt Peanuts” and Charlie Parker’s “Ah-Leu-Cha,” were an exercise in classic cool. The collaboration continued in the subsequent Prestige releases – Cookin’ and Relaxin’ with the Miles Davis Quintet. Miles kicked Coltrane out of the group because of his heroin addiction – Davis had previously kicked the habit, but he would return for…
Kind of Blue
Still the best-selling jazz album of all time, Coltrane joined Miles, Cannonball Adderley, bassist Paul Chambers, pianist Bill Evans – whose (uncredited) “Blue in Green’’ was one of the record’s most popular tracks – and drummer Jimmy Cobb. Music for the spheres – and ears.
Thelonious Monk with John Coltrane
Released in 1959, the same year as Kind of Blue, this features two masters at the height of their game, on Monk compositions like “Ruby My Dear” and “Epistrophy.”
Giant Steps
Coltrane’s fifth studio album as leader features what jazz critic Ira Gitler once called his “sheets of sounds,” free of the strict chords of bop with “excruciatingly exhilarating runs.” Pick hit: “Naima,” named for Coltrane’s first wife. 1960.
My Favorite Things
1961. Here we go. Coltrane’s seventh album, with timeless versions of the title tune, “Everytime We Say Goodbye,” “Summertime” and “But Not For Me.” Indispensable.
John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman
A beautiful collaboration combining Coltrane’s horn and Hartman’s rich, sensuous vocals. 1963. Also released the same year: Duke Ellington & John Coltrane, the meeting of two great musical minds.
A Love Supreme
A masterpiece. This is the greatest record of Coltrane’s late period – and arguably his best, period. 1964. The suite’s spiritual themes include an “acknowledgment” of a higher power. His subsequent albums Ascension, Meditations, Kulé Mama and Impressions all reflect these themes, along with his growing collaboration with Alice Coltrane.
Alice Coltrane
Alice Coltrane recorded a large body of Hindu devotional music in keeping with her beliefs. To simplify things, we’ll concentrate on her jazz oeuvre.
Live at the Village Vanguard Again!
Recorded in 1962, she provides piano accompaniment to her husband, Pharoah Sanders, Jimmy Garrison and drummer Rashied Ali on “My Favorite Things” and “Naima.”
Translinear Light
Ravi Coltrane talked his mother back into the studio for this recording, which also features his brother, Oran Coltrane, on alto sax and Charlie Haden on bass. Standout cuts: “This Train” and “Blue Nile.” 2004.
Ravi Coltrane
Blending Times
Last but not least, Ravi Coltrane has had a considerable career on his own. Starting with Blending Light (2009), which includes “For Turiya,” Charlie Haden’s beautiful elegy to Alice Coltrane, who died while the album was being completed. Brandee Younger and Charlie Haden also appear on the album.
