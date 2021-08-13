IF YOU’RE NOT AN AVID CAR COLLECTOR or don’t know what to look for to appreciate the finer points of an older car, Car Week – the 10-day parade of car-related mania that descends on Monterey County every year – is a difficult celebration to understand. There are also people who absolutely dread this time of year and plan to flee the region until the traffic is over. For everyone else who is around and happens to be curious about the global fascination with automobiles, here are a few definitions, plus some changes, to help make sense of what all the fuss is about.
Just know that we are talking about cars, which means, for the most part, we’re starting in 1923 – the DMV defines vehicles as “horseless carriages” if they were manufactured in 1922 or earlier and drive “over the highway primarily for the purpose of historical exhibition or other similar, noncommercial purposes, such as parades or historic vehicle club activities.”
CLASSIC CAR
It’s an umbrella term that encompasses all fixed-up older, antique and vintage cars. Yes, there are distinctions between all three of those terms. But generally, if your ride is from 1990 and earlier, it’s considered classic. “We have a fleet of classic cars that we rent, and we just use that word. I sometimes will add in the word ‘vintage’ because I’m talking to a group of people who know about cars. So there is definitely a distinction,” says Erin Sollecito, vice president of business development at Monterey Touring Vehicles, a Monterey-based classic car rental company. (For more on “vintage,” see below.)
The all-encompassing term is the reason why the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau, as well as other regional forces, tried to solidify the title “Classic Car Week.” Sollecito says perhaps maybe once upon a time that term would have worked, when events really catered to older cars. But things have changed: “You have so many events now, you know? We used to push just ‘Classic Car Week,’” she says.
Some events of today highlight newer, faster, non-U.S.-made or franken-vehicles. The event has gotten broader by introducing a series of events that are more specific.
“Now we just call it Car Week,” Sollecito notes. “The week got longer, the title got shorter.”
ANTIQUE CAR
Depending on the event and the judge, the years differ, but generally these are the oldest classification of car. Barry Toepke, director of heritage events and public relations at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, is of the opinion that antiques are defined as pre-1920s models. By that measure the only “antique” car that won “Best in Show” at Concours d’Elegance was back in 1962, when a 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost owned by Alton H. Walker snagged the title.
VINTAGE CARS
Vintage cars are most likely the kind of cars you’ll see driving around the region during Car Week. They’re the cars that were made post-1921. But wait, there’s more. In other shows or car clubs, vintage and antique have opposite meanings. Or one definition encompasses the other. Or each describes a different era. It’s a whole thing. But generally during Car Week, judges and fans will likely stick to antique meaning oldest, and vintage meaning everything after. (Just calling older cars “classic” will give you a pass in most conversations.)
“Vintage and classic are essentially the same,” Toepke says. One difference, he adds, is that historic cars are authentic – but of course there’s a whole separate debate about whether updated (even electrified) vintage cars are smart or sacrilege.
HISTORIC RACING
There is a lot of scrutiny that comes with these terms, worth noting if you’re going to attend the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. “In historic racing, [cars] are supposed to have a certain authenticity, and they have to be proven to have raced back in the day back in Le Mans or wherever that may be. So it has to have race history to it, and it has to be authentic,” Toepke says.
Measuring authenticity means having a critical eye toward everything about the car. “We have a screening process where we’re looking at each car so the engine isn’t over-built. Safety is foremost, but [we’re checking] that the tires are correct, the paint is the same, we don’t allow new stickers on the car. It has to run like it did the day it raced.”
SMOG TESTS
Guess what many classic car owners don’t have to do? Pass a smog test. Heather Gardener, owner of Monterey Touring Vehicles, says the reasoning is simple. “It’s a really clear line: 1975 is the year,” she says. (That’s thanks to a 2004 bill signed into law by former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, replacing a rolling 30-year exemption.)
The date isn’t arbitrary. Before 1975, cars didn’t have catalytic converters – the part that converts toxic gases into less toxic gas. So if you own a classic ’80s muscle car, even while it might be defined as “classic” (see above), you still have to get a smog check because it has a catalytic converter.
The opulence and fanaticism of Car Week has made it into a globally recognized series of events with car owners from all over the world finding ways to ship, drive or deliver their cars to Monterey County. But the same worldly appeal of the event is perhaps the reason why this year’s competition – be it in racing or authenticity – is going to be tempered. The world is in various stages of handling the pandemic, and with that, Toepke points out travel restrictions, materials shortages in the supply chain and factory closings as some of the reasons why 2021 will be different.
He’s furnished several letters to try to help some attendees petition the Department of Homeland Security to allow them into the country. He has one particularly enthusiastic fan in Canada, who always drives his historic race car down to Car Week, who’s been waiting on clarity about the U.S.-Canada border. He knows several collectors waiting on authentic parts, like tires. “I have some people tell me they’ve been told, ‘Yeah we have the tires, and they’re on the ship, but there’s no way they’re getting here on time.’”
For these reasons and more, Toepke says he and other event organizers are just focusing on the spirit of the week: Coming together around cars.
“This has kind of been that year where it’s like, ‘Let’s put on a good show,’ greet people back into the county, and good luck in 2022,” he says.
