MILES DAVIS BROKE THE MOLD.
The life and times of the mercurial trumpet giant are recounted in the new film Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, directed by veteran documentarian Stanley Nelson and on view at this year’s Monterey Jazz Festival.
Nelson’s film, 15 years in the making, features actor Carl Lumbly narrating biographical sequences from Davis’ life in the musician’s signature rasp, and interviews with key figures from his past. These include Jimmy Cobb, the only surviving member of the Kind of Bluequintet, the best-selling jazz album of all time, Ron Carter, Wayne Shorter and Herbie Hancock from Davis’ second quintet, as well as a bittersweet yet funny session with the late Frances Taylor, the love of Davis’ life.
Nelson pays tribute to Davis’ remarkable legacy, from his early days playing with Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie to 1956’s breakthrough “Birth of the Cool” nonet, Kind of Blue in ’59 to later, controversial works like “Bitches Brew,” “In A Silent Way” and “On The Corner.’’
It’s respectful, but objective – not shying away from Davis’ abusive relationships with women, including Taylor, but tracing it back to Davis’ parents’ dysfunctional marriage.
“It takes a lot of courage to play a ballad,’’ said Carlos Santana, whom Nelson describes as “probably the world’s biggest Miles Davis fan.” As jazz promoter George Wein put it, describing Davis’ performance at the ’56 Newport Jazz Festival, he turned hard-driving bebop into “music you can make love to.’’
How did a Midwest kid muster the courage to move to a jazz epicenter like 52nd Street?
“Miles never wanted for confidence,” Nelson says with a laugh. “That was not his problem. He always wanted the best, whether it was cars, clothes or women, so trying to play with some of the best musicians on earth is not surprising.”
Will there ever be another Miles Davis?
“I hope so,” Nelson says. “But Miles’ position is secure. I’m confident that 100 years from now, people will be listening to Kind of Blue. I don’t know what they’ll be listening to it on – maybe it will be beamed into their brains. But they’ll be listening.”
Sophisticated Giant: The Life and Legacy of Dexter Gordon is also showing, with the saxophonist’s wife, Maxine Gordon, in conversation with Angela Davis.
MILES DAVIS: BIRTH OF THE COOL screens 5pm Friday, Sept. 27. Jazz Theater.
DEXTER GORDON: SOPHISTICATED GIANT screens 3:45pm Sunday, Sept. 29. Pacific Jazz Café.
