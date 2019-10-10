At 14, C.J. Hernández was kicked out of a barbershop for not being male.
“That stuck with me,” Hernández says. “The life that I wanted and saw was unattainable.”
Hernández (who uses the pronouns they/them) started transitioning almost a year ago, just about the same time they also started working as a barber. Hernández, now 50, works at Furey’s Old Town Barber in Salinas.
“It’s a totally new world. To think this would ever be possible and so supported as it is now, I would never have thought that as a kid,” Hernández says. “It’s a little bit late in life for me, but better late than never.”
Hernández, who lives in Salinas with their wife, had thought about transitioning for almost a decade, but wanted to wait until their kids had grown up and were out of high school. Among other jobs, Hernández has worked as a delivery driver for FedEX, but being a barber was always a goal.
“I would tell friends that I wanted to be one, because of that experience as a kid,” Hernández says. “Sometimes we have to go through bad things to end up at the places we’re supposed to be.”
One marker of transitioning for Hernández was growing facial hair. After growing it out for a few weeks and getting a little shadow, they decided to shave.
“I was waiting for that for a long time – to have that feeling that I’ve always wanted to have since I was a little kid, to see all those (shaving) commercials, it brought me so much joy – part of that kid in me who had been yearning for that experience for a long time.”
A few weeks ago, Hernández used a straight razor for the first time.
“It felt like what I get to do for other people, but finally got to do it myself,” they say. “I had beard envy every time someone came in.”
Hernández says it’s satisfying to help clients – some of whom are nonbinary or transgender – feel safe and welcomed in the barbershop when they come in for a first trim or shave. One recent client in transition was growing facial hair that came in patchy, and was in need of tips. “They didn’t know how to take care of it,” Hernández says. “Having that conversation is empowering for them – and me. I get to help the community which I’m a part of in getting something they rightfully deserve to have.”
Hernández says people looking for an LGBTQ-friendly barber or stylist can search the hashtag #safeinmychair on Instagram where many barbers, including Hernández, post their shop hours.
