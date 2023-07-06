When the world’s top golfers converge on one of the game’s most iconic courses, just about any outcome is possible.
The field for the 78th U.S. Women’s Open – and the first to challenge the Pebble Beach Golf Links – consists of 156 professionals and amateurs. By the start of play on Saturday morning, that number will have been cut in half. Only the low 60 scorers (and those tied) will contend for the Harton S. Semple trophy. Of those 156, almost 90 received exemption into the event, thanks to previous performances. Mina Harigae, for instance, qualified after finishing second in last year’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina. Annika Sörenstam is an LPGA legend and three-time Open champion. She received a special exemption from the USGA.
Others had to suffer through the rigors of a qualifying tournament. Such is the status of Pebble Beach that a record 2,107 golfers – pros and amateurs – vied for fewer than 70 remaining spots through qualifying tournaments held at 26 courses.
Australian Minjee Lee is the defending champion, one of five Australians in the field. Some 29 countries are represented, with 46 Americans and 22 each from Korea and Japan. Seven English golfers are here, joined by seven from Sweden. Laura Sluman will be the first Panama native to compete in the U.S. Women’s Open.
There are other important landmarks. For the first time, network television will broadcast a women’s major tournament in primetime, on NBC. At $10 million, the purse is the highest in women’s golf.
There are 156 storylines and all are intriguing. Here are just a few of the golfers to watch.
Amari Avery (A)
A standout on the USC golf squad with four recent collegiate wins, Amari Avery tends to keep herself in the mix. Since the start of the 2022 golf schedule, the 19-year-old has finished outside the top 50 only twice.
At this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Avery filed in at 29th. The year before she ended up in a tie for fourth. At the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Avery made it to the round of 16. At the LPGA Chevron Championship at The Woodlands in Texas, she finished 45th, the second-highest amateur on the leaderboard.
That has been her strength. The 2019 California Women’s Amateur champion is always around, even when she’s not contending for the win. Avery holds the 10th spot in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and has risen as high as fifth. This is her second appearance at the U.S. Women’s Open.
Saki Baba (A)
Saki Baba sits second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking list for her consistent play against tough competition. A year ago she easily dispatched Monet Chun in the final round of the U.S. Women’s Amateur 11 and 9 in match play – the third biggest margin of victory in the event’s title round.
Since the start of 2021, the 18-year-old from Japan has taken part in 13 professional events, finishing 11th at the 2022 Japan Women’s Open. In all tournaments during that span, Baba has recorded three wins and 10 top 10s, including a runner-up at the Australian Women’s Amateur and fifth at Augusta earlier this year.
Last year at the U.S. Women’s Open, Baba was one of just four amateurs to make the cut. Her play was strong enough in the first three rounds that final round struggles – she carded a 78 – weren’t enough to drop her from the top 50.
Anna Davis (A)
An old saying is apt here: Don’t look back, something – or in this case someone – may be gaining on you.
The current roster of LPGA Tour pros would do well to heed the advice. Davis, a 17-year-old headed to Auburn University, is at the top of the American Junior Golf Association ranks and listed as fourth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Last year the lefty alerted the golf world to her presence by winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur by a stroke over Ingrid Lindblad, currently the world’s top ranked female amateur, and Latanna Stone. The victory gave Davis exemption into seven LPGA Tour events. She made the cut in five of those.
Let’s say it again: Davis is 17, just out of high school. Yet she’s played well against professionals, beaten the best amateurs and learned to maintain her composure through mistakes. Her return to the Augusta Women’s Amateur was marred by four penalty strokes that not only ruined an otherwise strong round, but also knocked her out of the tournament.
Still, she is coming off a win at the Junior Invitational in March. Davis played in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open but missed the cut.
Jin Young Ko
Currently number one, Jin Young Ko has been at or near the top of the Rolex Rankings since 2019. And since that year she has been a force. Ko has 15 LPGA Tour wins (and 26 in all tours). Already this season Ko has two victories to her credit, topping the leaderboard at the HSBC Women’s World Championship and the Cognizant Founders Cup. So the numbers keep adding up for the two-time Rolex Player of the Year.
While Ko has yet to claim a U.S. Open title, she has been close – very close. In 2020 Ko finished in a tie for second. The next time around she wound up tied for seventh. A year ago Ko took fourth. In fact, her worst performance at the Open was a still-enviable 17th in 2018.
If Ko is in the hunt, there is another reason to celebrate. Her birthday is Friday, July 7, the second round of play. She will be 28.
Lydia Ko
It’s hard to believe that Lydia Ko hasn’t lofted the Harton S. Semple trophy. After all, she pretty much dominated the game even before turning pro (she held top spot in the world amateur rankings for 130 consecutive weeks). Ko captured two major titles before the age of 20, became the youngest player to climb to the top of the Rolex Rankings (17 years, 9 months) and is currently number three on the chart. She has accumulated 19 LPGA Tour victories.
And she’s still at the top of her game, or so the 2022 Rolex Player of the Year award suggests. She is not known for length and is 60-40 when it comes to hitting her target off the tee, perhaps liabilities at Pebble Beach. However, she is playing solid golf.
Nelly Korda
First off, Nelly Korda is an Olympic gold medalist. She also hovers at or close to the top of the Rolex Rankings, currently sitting second. And she has eight wins on the LPGA Tour.
Korda is coming off a difficult season. She was sidelined by an injury for several months in 2022 and missed the cut twice in 15 events – a down year. Yet she still managed a win and eight top 10s. So a struggling Nelly Korda is still a fiercely competitive Nelly Korda. She plays fewer strokes because she tends to find the fairway, reach the greens in regulation and is deft with the putter. She has played in every U.S. Open since qualifying in 2013 at the age of 14. Last year Korda found a little trouble in the final round at Pine Needles, but still fired 2-under for the tournament for an eighth-place tie.
Minjee Lee
Minjee Lee is the defending U.S. Women’s Open champion. And if she plays to last year’s form, watch out. At Pine Needles, Lee fired a 67-66-67-72 for a 271 – a whopping 13-under for the event, four strokes clear of the rest of the field. Her performance was so dominant that she broke the scoring mark previously held by a few names you might know: Annika Sörenstam and Juli Inkster.
Yet the U.S. Women’s Open had been a bane in the years before Lee’s big win. For instance, she finished deep in the field in 2020 and 2021 – 54th and 46th, respectively. Otherwise, she has been strong. Lee has eight LPGA titles to her name and 66 career top 10s.
So Yeon Ryu
The winner of the 2011 U.S. Women’s Open, So Yeon Ryu has reduced her playing schedule and accepted a special exemption to appear at Pebble Beach. Just four years ago at Charleston, however, the veteran golfer finished in a tie for second at the Open.
Throughout her career, Ryu has proven capable of winning, no matter where. She earned six victories on the LPGA Tour and was named 2017 Player of the Year. But she also won on the LPGA of Korea, the LPGA of Japan and the Ladies European Tour.
But Ryu tends to show her best game at the Open. In addition to the win, she owns six finishes in the top 5.
Annika Sörenstam
The greatest of all time when it comes to women’s golf. Yes, some argue the merits of Mickey Wright or Babe Didriksen Zaharias, but it’s hard to top Sörenstam’s legacy. She is a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, won 72 LPGA Tour events (and tallied 90 wins in all tours), achieved the career grand slam – capturing all four majors – and was named Player of the Year eight times. She was such a powerhouse in her prime that the PGA Tour invited her to compete against the men.
Oh, there’s more. But we’ll cut it short. Sörenstam retired in 2008 and played sparingly after, winning the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open. Such is her stature in the sport that the USGA granted Sörenstam a special exemption into the Pebble Beach event, matching the greatest of all time against one of the most storied courses of all time.
Atthaya Thitikul
Atthaya Thitikul leads all LPGA professionals in rounds played under par, thanks to a habit of hitting greens in regulation. That and putting accuracy should pay dividends on the small but often wickedly fast greens at Pebble Beach.
Thitikul enters the tournament seventh in the Rolex Rankings. She has yet to win on tour this season after posting two victories in 2022. But Thitikul has landed in the top 10 in seven of the eight events she played leading up to the Women’s PGA Championship in late June. So she is in a groove.
Lexi Thompson
Although she hasn’t topped the leaderboard since 2019 on the LPGA Tour, Lexi Thompson did record four seconds in 18 events during the 2022 season. More to the point, the 11-time tour winner has kept close in four of the past five U.S. Women’s Opens.
Thompson tied for fifth in 2018, tied for second the next year and claimed third in 2021, one stroke back. Last year she managed a top 20 finish. In her favor at Pebble Beach is distance off the tee. On average, she flies the ball almost 270 yards, which could put her in good shape on a course where a couple of the par 5s are notorious. This will be the veteran golfer’s 17th U.S. Women’s Open appearance. She first qualified in 2007 at the age of 12 and hasn’t missed the tournament since.
Lilia Vu
In her second year on the LPGA Tour, Lilia Vu has started to roll. She won the Honda LPGA Thailand and dispatched Angel Yin in a playoff to capture the Chevron Championship crown. Add eight top-10 performances and a level of play that has seen her make 21 cuts in 24 outings.
Last year at Pine Needles she put together three respectable rounds and was looking at a top 20. The final round bit her badly, however. A 79 on championship Sunday sent Vu toppling into a tie for 34th. But that was last year.
Michelle Wie West
Despite competing in LPGA Tour and USGA events for more than 20 years, Michelle Wie West’s full-time career on the circuit has been relatively brief. She qualified for her first national amateur event at the age of 10, turned pro when she was 15 but did not become a tour regular until 2009.
Between 2009 and 2018 – when she scaled back to 16 events – Wie West recorded five LPGA Tour wins, including the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open crown. She also added 62 top 10 finishes. Yet her audacity as a young golfer is still admired. As an amateur at the age of 13, she made the cut at an LPGA tournament, as well as the U.S. Women’s Open. At 14, she shot a round of 68 during a men’s PGA Tour event.
Wie West has announced that Pebble Beach will be her last appearance in competition.
Ruoning Yin
In her only previous Open – 2021 – Ruoning Yin missed the cut. And she completed just seven events on tour a year ago. Since then, however, the 20-year-old from China has found her stride. She won the L.A. Open in April and, more notably, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol two weeks ago, confidently edging 2021 Open winner Yuka Saso by a stroke. Yin is strong off the tee and has a driving accuracy of 77 percent, helpful against the ragged roughs of a major layout.
Like Rose Zhang, Yin put the golf world on alert from the moment she turned pro. Joining the China LPGA Tour in 2020, she won her first three tournaments, the only golfer to do so.
Rose Zhang
Golf fans have flashbacks to the heyday of Tiger Woods. But Rose Zhang has already bested Woods. Her 12 collegiate wins in just two seasons at Stanford eclipsed his mark. And that’s nothing.
The accolades for Zhang have piled up beyond overflowing. The first time she teed up as an LPGA Tour pro, she won – something that hadn’t happened since 1951. Such is her control that she found sand only three times at the Mizuho Americas Open, and Pebble Beach rewards accuracy. Zhang is a U.S. Women’s Amateur Champion, U.S. Girls Junior Champion, topped the leaderboard at this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur, the nation’s top women’s college player and held the world’s top amateur post for 141 weeks.
This will be her fifth U.S. Women’s Open. Oh, and she holds the women’s course record at Pebble Beach, where she fired a round of 63.
