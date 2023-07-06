Rose Zhang lines up a putt. The talented young player had the golf world buzzing even before turning pro. The California native had been the nation’s top collegiate golfer as well as the number-one women’s amateur in the world. She is part of a wave of young talent in women’s golf that includes Auburn-bound amateur Anna Davis, below, who has already played well in LPGA events. “It’s an exciting time,” says golf hall of famer Annika Sörenstam. “There are a lot of people to cheer for.”