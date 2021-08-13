John Kraman tested several masks for comfort. The director of company relations for Mecum Auction, he also serves alongside Scott Hoke in the broadcast booth for events televised on NBC Sports Network.
“The on-air mask with the Mecum logo, that was in the middle of my comfort zone,” he says. “But as soon as we were off camera, I’d switch to a surgical mask.”
A year ago, most of the largest automobile auction houses had shuttered their in-person events. RM Sotheby’s held their Monterey bidding war during what would have been Car Week, but as an online-only affair. Russo and Steele closed shop for the duration. The stories were similar across the auction world.
But Mecum Auction has been back in action, live and in person, since June of 2020, with muffled commentary provided by Kraman, Hoke and reporters Stephen Cox, Bill Stephens and Katie Osborne. In July they put 2,500 vehicles on the block in Indianapolis. With Monterey, Portland and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania out of the question – the latter facility temporarily warehousing personal protective gear – they added a summer special in Kissimmee, Florida and another Indianapolis round.
“We’re going to have a record year,” Kraman says. “The collector car market has heated up. That’s the biggest shock.”
When RM Sotheby’s began a series of monthly online auctions, 28 percent of buyers and sellers were first-time clients of the Ontario, Canada-based operation. Their first in-person event after the lockdown, held in October of 2020, recorded a 100-percent sell rate from a field where more than half were first-time participants.
Gooding & Company hosted a small event in September of last year in England. Again, all the cars sold.
Kraman believes the activity provided a distraction, that people turned to collector cars as a way to avoid the current of pandemic-related woe. From the sidelines, Russo and Steele CEO Drew Alcazar observed the same phenomenon
“There is pent-up, rabid demand,” he says. “I’ve never seen demand like this before.”
That Mecum was able to return quickly and restore a consistent schedule paid off. Even without Monterey – their smallest event in terms of the number of cars, but their richest in terms of per-car sales amount – 2020 was a record year for the Wisconsin-based company. Kraman notes they are already ahead of last year’s pace. For instance, the 2020 Indianapolis auction racked up $72 million in sales. This time around it peaked at $108 million. Mecum’s three weeks in Kissimmee earlier this year totaled $140 million in sales.
Alcazar at Russo and Steele calls Monterey his company’s “coming out party.” He shut down after the massive Scottsdale festivities in January of 2020 and hasn’t touched a gavel since, online or in person.
“Online alone was just unfulfilling, personally,” he explains. “Our core is the party atmosphere. It’s the people that make it fun.”
Alcazar had the luxury to shift into neutral for a while. He keeps a 1969 Mustang Boss 429 on display in his Arizona living room, after all. And he considers himself an enthusiast rather than a business owner. Wrestling with different protocols and distancing mandates would undermine the hobby.
The team at Mecum, on the other hand, were determined to return to live, in-person auctions. The decision was crucial from both business and entertainment standpoints. Most of Mecum’s auctions run live or live on tape on NBC Sports Network and occasionally on NBC, accounting for 10 percent of NBCSN’s annual programming.
Only for the most recent auctions, as the pandemic appeared to wane and restrictions lifted, did they lose the masks and drop the plexiglass.
In a stroke of fortune, the company had completed a computer system upgrade in January. Online bidding had been a problem, with lag times averaging seven seconds between send and receive. New software cut the gap to less than a second. The 2019 Indianapolis auction drew just 68 online bidders. This summer, 1,490 logged on.
So they knew they could reach remote clients. The difficult question was how to pivot to allow for in-person bidding – and to coordinate all the resources that make that happen, such as travel, hotels, setup and security.
On March 12, 2020 the Mecum crew were in the middle of a four-day, 1,500-car auction in Glendale. That’s also the day many Americans realized conditions were about to become worse. The Dow Jones tumbled by 2,000 points. The country began stiffening distance and mask mandates. RM Sotheby’s, at Amelia Island, Florida in March, turned to online-only sales, as did Gooding & Company.
Mecum postponed operations for three months. There were daily Zoom meetings. Repeated calls went out to city managers, state offices, to the directors of arenas and conference centers.
Some decisions were easy. Every member of the team would mask up. Plexiglass barriers were installed on the set. Seating would be rearranged to maintain social distancing. If a location refused general attendance, they would limit entry to buyers and sellers. Should distancing still be an issue, satellite facilities could be set up for near-remote bidding.
“It was a major effort,” Kraman says. “We need to be patient, yet stay on top of it. We had to be able to adjust and follow the rules.”
Travel proved not to be an issue. Yes, there were protocols. On the other hand there were few lines. In hotels that remained open, staff members had been furloughed. But the Mecum team was able to win over consignors inclined to wait out the storm by pointing to soaring demand, and to their insistence on safety. Kraman says they operated on a simple concept: Observe the protocols, don’t complain.
“We were at 90 percent of normal,” he adds. “The toughest part was the uncertainty. There are so many logistical issues. It was stressful from that standpoint.”
Fourteen trucks move the set and equipment. There are cars to corral. The television crew members arrive from different points. Some aspects of an auction are planned a year or more in advance. All of the important details are firm four months before the event. As they watched Mecum’s 2019 auction in Monterey from the air conditioned comfort of a television truck, Mecum staffers were securing hotel rooms for Kansas City in December.
Mecum emerged from the Covid fog with a one-off sale in a remote venue, bringing a private collection to the block in Jefferson, North Carolina. A few weeks later, they presented 2,500 cars in Indianapolis. Already in 2021 the company has completed eight vehicle auctions and others dealing tractors or road art. They added two first time cities, Tulsa and Chattanooga, the latter one of three visits on the schedule for October.
“We figured out a way to hold auctions,” Kraman says. “We’re growing – we’re making the best of it.”
No matter how the various companies approached the market, collectors were buying. In January at Scottsdale, RM Sotheby’s allowed buyers to view vehicles by appointment only. They live streamed a Paris sale in February. But May at Amelia Island was in person, with $42 million trading hands and 95 percent of the consignments selling.
“For reasons that clearly don’t require explanation, the past 12 months have been a turbulent period for the collector car market,” said RM Sotheby’s global head of auctions, Gord Duff in a statement. “But during that time RM Sotheby’s has demonstrated that both our online and live sales have maintained very good energy, engagement and solid results.”
Still, uncertainties remain. The delta variant lurks. And Alcazar points out that assembling inventory for auction has been trickier this year. “People are selling cars before they can get them listed,” he says.
It will be a year-and-a-half since he opened the tent flaps of a Russo and Steele in the round party/auction.
“We’re excited for Monterey,” he adds. “Car Week is the preeminent collector car happening.”
