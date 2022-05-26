Following the Flow

Hip-hop duo Atmosphere performed in 2019 and is back this year. The band will play Friday, May 27.

 NIC COURY

Many of the performers at Cali Roots have toured or played together before, regularly draw on each other for inspiration, and think of the event as an extended family reunion. So you’re guaranteed good music at any time of the festival, but here are a few sets that come highly recommended.

THURSDAY

Protoje (featuring Lila Ike and Jaz Elise)

When: 6:30pm

Where: The Bowl

Why: This Jamaican artist is intent on getting classic reggae the attention it deserves.

Stephen Marley

When: 8:45pm

Where: The Cali Roots Stage

Why: Eight-time Grammy award winning singer, musician and producer, and the son of music icons Bob and Rita Marley. Enough said.

FRIDAY

Nattali Rize

When: 12:10pm

Where: The Bowl

Why: This Australia-born, Jamaica-based musician is rocking and breaking out in a genre traditionally dominated by men.

The Expendables

When: 3:20pm

Where: The Bowl

Why: Hailing from just up the coast in Santa Cruz, this band is known for their genre-bending approach to music.

Pepper

When: 6:05pm

Where: The Cali Roots Stage

Why: The reggae-rock band from Hawaii is back.

Atmosphere

When: 7:10pm

Where: The Bowl

Why: This hip-hop duo from Minneapolis is known for their introspective, emotional lyrics.

Chronixx

When: 8:15pm

Where: The Cali Roots Stage

Why: With lyrics that touch on anti-war and romantic themes, Chronixx’s music has been dubbed part of the “reggae revival.”

SATURDAY

Bumpin’ Uglies

When: 1:30pm

Where: The Bowl

Why: The band that started over a decade ago playing backyard barbecues and birthday parties has made a lot of moves in recent years, including founding its own music festival, Weekend at Wolfies.

Stick Figure

When: 7pm

Where: The Bowl

Why: The band from Southern California has “just been blowing up,” festival organizer Dan Sheehan says.

SUNDAY

Hirie

When: 6:10pm

Where: The Cali Roots Stage

Why: Trish Jetton, the frontwoman of this pop-reggae act, sings about the ups and downs of a messy, wild life.

Sean Paul

When: 8:10pm

Where: The Cali Roots Stage

Why: You know the voice. Now, see the man in person.

