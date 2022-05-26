Many of the performers at Cali Roots have toured or played together before, regularly draw on each other for inspiration, and think of the event as an extended family reunion. So you’re guaranteed good music at any time of the festival, but here are a few sets that come highly recommended.
THURSDAY
Protoje (featuring Lila Ike and Jaz Elise)
When: 6:30pm
Where: The Bowl
Why: This Jamaican artist is intent on getting classic reggae the attention it deserves.
Stephen Marley
When: 8:45pm
Where: The Cali Roots Stage
Why: Eight-time Grammy award winning singer, musician and producer, and the son of music icons Bob and Rita Marley. Enough said.
FRIDAY
Nattali Rize
When: 12:10pm
Where: The Bowl
Why: This Australia-born, Jamaica-based musician is rocking and breaking out in a genre traditionally dominated by men.
The Expendables
When: 3:20pm
Where: The Bowl
Why: Hailing from just up the coast in Santa Cruz, this band is known for their genre-bending approach to music.
Pepper
When: 6:05pm
Where: The Cali Roots Stage
Why: The reggae-rock band from Hawaii is back.
Atmosphere
When: 7:10pm
Where: The Bowl
Why: This hip-hop duo from Minneapolis is known for their introspective, emotional lyrics.
Chronixx
When: 8:15pm
Where: The Cali Roots Stage
Why: With lyrics that touch on anti-war and romantic themes, Chronixx’s music has been dubbed part of the “reggae revival.”
SATURDAY
Bumpin’ Uglies
When: 1:30pm
Where: The Bowl
Why: The band that started over a decade ago playing backyard barbecues and birthday parties has made a lot of moves in recent years, including founding its own music festival, Weekend at Wolfies.
Stick Figure
When: 7pm
Where: The Bowl
Why: The band from Southern California has “just been blowing up,” festival organizer Dan Sheehan says.
SUNDAY
Hirie
When: 6:10pm
Where: The Cali Roots Stage
Why: Trish Jetton, the frontwoman of this pop-reggae act, sings about the ups and downs of a messy, wild life.
Sean Paul
When: 8:10pm
Where: The Cali Roots Stage
Why: You know the voice. Now, see the man in person.
