Car Week Events

Pebble Beach RetroAuto Show
Like any fandom, there’s a culture that surrounds car collecting. Pebble Beach RetroAuto is a way to get a glimpse of that culture – the memorabilia, the art, the merchandise – around cars. It’s a fascinating rabbithole display of everything from miniature models to limited-edition hats to postcards and more.
9am-6pm Thu-Sat Aug. 12-14, 8am-6pm Sun Aug. 15. Concours Village at Pebble Beach. Free/open to the public. 622-1700, pebblebeachconcours.net
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion
With top speeds of 60-70mph and without modern-day safety features, vintage racing cars offer their own kind of thrill as they take turns zooming around the famed race track. There are opportunities to catch a race, and also see the vintage racers up close and personal.
7am start Thu-Sun Aug. 12-15. WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Highway 68, Salinas. $80-$600. 242-8200, weathertechraceway.com
Werks Reunion
For the seventh year, the Porsche Club of America invites Porsche owners and enthusiasts to this “casual gathering,” which naturally includes a panel of judges selecting some standout features on unique Porsches from different eras. Porsche clubs, owners, and enthusiasts join us for our seventh Werks Reunion Monterey.
7am-3pm Fri Aug. 13. Bayonet & Black Horse, 1 McClure Way, Seaside. $40. werksreunion.com
Concours D’Lemons
Forget the stuffiness of fancy cars and instead immerse yourself in the world of poorly designed German cars, franken-vehicles made for a Mad Max film, plus other oddities (and their owners) from the car world. Concours d’Lemons still is a competition… in that the worst car will win.
8am-1:30pm Sat Aug. 14. Seaside City Hall, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. Free. 24hoursoflemons.com
Concorso Italiano
With roughly 1,000 vehicles, this is the world’s largest luxury and exotic Italian car show, but it’s not just a celebration of cars – it’s marketed as “a multi-faceted luxury lifestyle event,” which means incorporating other Italian fare like fashion, food, wine and art.
9:30am-4pm Sat Aug. 14. Bayonet & Black Horse, 1 McClure Way, Seaside. $195; $520/VIP.concorso.com
70th Annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance
With a vibe that’s not unlike a more cordial day at the Kentucky Derby, the créme de la créme of vintage cars descends on Pebble Beach in a crowning moment. Judges scrutinize entries and only one car will win Best in Show. Those who brave the judgment will be doing so in a difficult year, when original parts sometimes imported from Europe are slow to arrive, or original parts may no longer be manufactured due to shuttering of so many factories. With that in mind, expect this year to be more about camaraderie and sportsmanship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.