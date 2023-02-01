RYAN PALMER’S ENTHUSIASM for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am may seem out of place – at least at first glance.
He defines his relationship with the Pro-Am as hit and miss – literally. In 14 appearances, Palmer has made the cut 7 times and missed 7 times. Fortune has turned against him recently. He failed to qualify for Sunday on his past three visits to the Monterey Peninsula.
A year ago, Palmer’s solid opening round and steady 69 on the third day might have put him in the field on Sunday, but for an 81 in between.
“I’m waiting to salvage Spyglass,” he says. “For some reason I haven’t been able to break through there.”
Palmer also had a front row view of Pebble Beach Golf Links’ – and arguably history’s – most infamous shot.
During the third round of play last year, Jordan Spieth’s drive on number 8 rolled to a stop in a most precarious spot: dangling over the edge of a sheer 70-foot drop to rocks below. Instead of heeding warnings, Spieth drew his 7-iron, perched over the ball – as well as near certain death – and hit a beautiful approach shot to save par.
Playing in the same group, Palmer was more concerned than impressed by Spieth’s daring.
“I said ‘What the bleep are you doing?’” he recalls shouting – with a more expressive term than bleep. “You hate to think of the worst possible moment.”
Despite the travails, Palmer has reason for optimism as golfers gather on the Peninsula for the 2023 edition. In December, teamed with Charley Hoffman, he was runner-up at the QBE Shootout. Three weeks ago at the Sony Open, the veteran with four PGA Tour wins to his credit scorched the Waialae Country Club course in Honolulu, recording six birdies on his way to a final round 65.
The only blemish on his card that Sunday was a bogey on the par-3 17th.
“It’s 2023 – a new year,” he says. “I’m curious to see where my game is at. There are things to tighten up, but it’s got me excited.”
Although known as one of the sport’s most consistent players, he is not content to sit still. At 46 and a professional since graduating from Texas A&M in 2000, Palmer continues to experiment, recently working in a new putter to his bag.
“I love being the old guy,” he says with a laugh. “But I feel like a young kid.”
Some tour professionals prefer to skip the Pro-Am. The unique format and packed field often causes lengthy delays in play. It’s an official PGA Tour event, with a $9 million purse and championship points on the line for the pros, while amateurs are there for fun and charity.
The antics of celebrities like Bill Murray are drawing cards, but can also be a distraction. And if a personality clash develops between playing partners, Palmer admits the days can drag.
Then there is the combination of courses golfers must conquer, or at least keep at bay. Spyglass Hill Golf Course has a reputation for turning ugly. The Monterey Peninsula Country Club’s Shore Course is a bit of a respite, except there is added pressure to put up a good score. Pebble Beach Golf Links needs little introduction.
“It’s not one of the better layouts, but it has demanding holes and small greens,” Palmer explains. “You have to strike your irons right.”
Yet the Pro-Am has grown on Palmer, to the point where he now says it’s a must stop on his schedule.
As one might expect, the iconic golf links is part of the attraction. “My last round of golf would be at Pebble Beach,” he says. “It has a distinct smell, a distinct feeling – I love being there.” But Palmer has also discovered advantages in the format that frustrates others.
Almost a decade ago, Palmer was paired with Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, an avid golfer. The two hit it off, on course and off. Once, when they wrapped up Saturday’s third round teetering on the cut line, Palmer witnessed Roberts’ anxiety.
As he told Golf Channel at the time, the two were waiting in The Tap Room at the Lodge, “and I’ve never seen a guy more nervous. He was going back and forth and kept saying ‘Where do we stand?’… It was cool to see a guy like that who was so excited.”
Since then the two have played casual rounds together. And Palmer considers Roberts an essential part of his Pro-Am experience.
“That’s the beauty of the event – the people you get to meet, the celebrities you see,” Palmer explains. “I wouldn’t miss the tournament. Other players should look into it.”⛳
