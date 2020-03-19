Monterey County Behavioral Health released a flyer titled “Helpful tips on managing mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.” (It’s viewable on the Health Department’s website,monterey.ca.us/government/departments-a-h/health, and at mcweekly.com/coronavirus.) A few highlights are below.
- Deep breathing and meditation: Breathe into your diaphragm and out slowly through your mouth. Do at least five breaths at a time. Search for online resources for more breathing exercises and guidance on meditation exercises.
- Maintain daily physical activity: Daily exercise can help promote feelings of well-being and boost immunity. Find ways to walk around in the open air or maintain your regular exercise routine. The Monterey Sports Center will be streaming live fitness classes on the city’s Facebook page.
- Prioritize good sleep: Get at least seven to eight hours of natural, restful sleep.
- Eat well: Eat healthier meals rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean protein.
- Be mindful of social media use: While it’s important to stay informed, being on our cell phones and computers can heighten anxiety and cause us to obsess over the news. Try unplugging from news and social media and use a mindfulness app instead.
COVID-19 Checklist:
What to have on hand. (And no, it’s not toilet paper -- unless you’re actually running out.)
- 90-day supply of prescription medications
- Fever reducers or other over-the-counter medications you use when sick
- Thermometer
- Food for two weeks, including some foods for if you become ill, like applesauce and other easy to digest items like soup; one recommendation is to have on hand two cans of soup per person per day
- Food for pets and any medications they’re on
- Soap for handwashing and disinfecting cleaning supplies
- Personal care items
- Cash for a week
- Gas in vehicles
