DR. CASSANDRA OHLSEN HAS BEEN A GENERAL PRACTITIONER IN MONTEREY FOR MORE THAN 30 YEARS, AND A VEGAN FOR 11 YEARS. That’s when she read The China Study,documenting the correlation between consuming primarily plants as food and a host of health benefits. Within a few days, she committed to a new diet. “I didn’t know what I was going to eat, I only knew I would be vegan from then on,” she says. “I found that not only was I doing it for my health, but it was a great decision for helping with climate change and to not be abusive to animals killed for food. It fit all three criteria for me.”
Even for patients who want to keep meat or other animal products in their diets, Ohlsen recommends eating raw fruits and vegetables as part of every meal. “Their cholesterol drops, their blood pressure drops, their blood sugardrops – there is a huge payoff,” she says.
Beyond talking to her patients about the virtues of eating more plants, she’s also written a book about it, titled Enlightened Eating: The Eightfold Path to Health, documenting her own story and those of some of her patients. Ohlsen was obese, and suffered from bad knees related to being overweight, and dabbled in weight loss programs – Weight Watchers, diet pills, a liquid diet popularized by Oprah, before opting for gastric bypass surgery. Ohlsen’s own story is one of a complete conversion. “It may seem as though it would be impossible to enjoy a diet without animal products,” she writes, “but it’s not. It’s exciting and fun to learn to eat differently, to try new foods.”
That philosophy applies whether you’re cooking or dining out. So maybe it’s no surprise that hospital parking lots are now venues for farmers markets.
With farmers markets in Monterey County every day of the week, many of them year-round, there’s no excuse for avoiding fresh produce. Even in January, dark leafy greens, mushrooms, potatoes and radishes are in season, as well as apples, citrus and pomegranates. “Our prices are often cheaper than Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s, and their food was picked weeks ago,” says Stevie Hall, owner of Hall’s Organic Farms in Spreckels, who sells at the Monterey farmers market on Tuesdays. “I picked these carrots myself yesterday.” By Hall’s estimate, there are 100 varieties of fruits and vegetables available throughout the year.
We compiled a list of farmers markets – also noting which ones accept Calfresh (food stamps), and which accept WIC (the federal supplemental nutrition program for Women, Infants and Children), making them more accessible. Market Match means the market will provide up to $10 in matching funds to those federal incentives. For eating out, we compiled a list of some of our favorite vegetarian restaurant offerings.
Vegetarian Fare
- El Cantaro in Monterey does an all-vegan take on Mexican food, with a standout “steak” burrito.
- For an all-vegetarian family-style menu, Julia’s in Pacific Grove reigns supreme.
- The basil eggplant at Chopstix (locations in Salinas, Monterey, Seaside and Carmel) is among the best takes on a vegetable that can be hard to master.
- The Persian menu at Saffron in Monterey is all-vegetarian with some excellent, hearty soups (the lentil is a meal in itself) and a reliably fresh build-your-own-salad bar, plus wonderfully aromatic breads.
- Saag paneer is vegetarian – or order plain saag for a cheeseless spinach dish at Namaste in Monterey.
- Happy Girl Kitchen in Pacific Grove is all about vegetarian done creatively and lovingly, with rotating soups and sandwiches.
- For a warming bowl of soup, meat optional, try the pho chay at Pho #1 in Salinas.
- The curries can all be ordered veg at Baan Thai in Seaside – it’s hard to pick a favorite but the pumpkin curry stands out.
- The Seoul Bowl at Cafe Lumiere in Monterey is packed with flavor, not to mention filling, even by a meat-eater’s standards.
- Lupita’s Bakery in Seaside does fresh-pressed juices that can be customized.
- The mushroom taco at Cult Taco in Monterey celebrates fungus as the main event, rather than meat.
- Aabha Indian Cuisine (Monterey and Carmel) has a super veg-friendly menu, but the samosas deserve a shout-out due to a perfect level of crispiness.
- Mommy Makes Vegan Vietnamese is a mobile farmers market stand based in Salinas that offers Vietnamese noodles and other staples with a vegan twist.
- The seasonal grilled peaches at Montrio in Monterey are a memorable dish among many memorable dishes, including sharable small plates.
- For a sweet treat, the Hole Foods churro donut is vegan; check Instagram for their roving mobile location.
- Falafel at Dametra (locations in Marina, Monterey and Carmel) is fried, but flavorful protein-packed vegetarian fare.
- The fire-roasted beets at The Bench in Pebble Beach are an indulgent interpretation of a root vegetable.
- Black bean fritters at Passionfish in Pacific Grove are a detour from the seafood emphasis.
Farmers Market
Calendar
Monday
3-7pm (Winter 3-6pm) • Pacific Grove Certified Farmers Market • Market Match • Central and Grand, P.G.
Tuesday
9-1pm • Carmel Farmers Market (May-Sept) • EBT/WIC • 3618 The Barnyard
11-4pm • Alisal Certified Farmers Market (June-Oct) • Market Match • 632 E. Alisal St., Salinas
4-8pm (winter 4-7pm) • Old Monterey Marketplace (year-round)• Alvarado Street, Monterey
Wednesday
11am-3:30pm • Natividad Certified Farmers Market (May-Oct) • Market Match • 1441 Constitution Blvd., Salinas
Thursday
10am-2pm • Carmel-by-the-Sea Certified Farmers Market • Sixth at Devendorf Park
4-8pm • Soledad Farmers Market (May-Oct) • EBT/WIC • 137 Soledad St.
2pm-dusk • North County Farmers Market • 11261 Crane St., Castroville
Friday
10am-2pm • Monterey Peninsula College Certified Farmers Market (June-Oct)• EBT/WIC • 930 Fremont St., Monterey
2-6pm • Carmel Valley Certified Farmers Market • EBT • 25 Ford Road at the Community Center, Carmel Valley
12:30-5:30pm • Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System Certified Farmers’ Market(May-Nov) • Market Match • 450 East Romie Lane, Salinas
Saturday
9am-2pm • Downtown Salinas Certified Farmers Market • Gabilan Street between Main and Salinas, Salinas
8am-2pm • Northridge Certified Farmers Market • EBT/WIC • 796 Northridge Shopping Center, Salinas
Sunday
8am-noon • Del Monte Certified Farmers Market (May-Sept) • EBT/WIC • Del Monte Shopping Center, Monterey
10-2pm • Marina Everyone’s Harvest Certified Farmers Market • Market Match • 215 Reservation Road, Marina
10-4pm • North County Farmers Market • 11261 Crane St., Castroville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.